The 10 Best Movie Physiques of All Time
These bodies stayed imprinted in our heads long after the credits rolled.Read article
These bodies stayed imprinted in our heads long after the credits rolled.Read article
Get the lowdown on basic punches, gear, and shadowboxing.Read article
NBA trainer Amoila Cesar shares his exercises and workout to build a six pack.Read article
Use these tips to maximize your foam-rolling sessions.Read article
Seven-time 212 Olympia champ Flex Lewis will make his debut on the Open Bodybuilding stage at this year’s Olympia, and legendary coach Neil Hill is certain it’ll be Lewis’ best physique yet.
Hill shared an update on the game plan for Lewis’ Olympia prep, revealing that Lewis is 12 pounds heavier and leaner than he’d typically be at this point in past preps. In just two weeks, Lewis’ “proper off season” starts, and by 14 weeks out he’ll be in full prep mode.
View this post on Instagram
So we have been keeping food pretty low over the past 8 week’s, allowing for Flex’s body to really rest up & his digestive system to be super cleansed before we start our Full proper off season in just 2 weeks from now * * Then at 14 weeks out from show day we start our Full Pre-Contest Prep where his body will become hyper responsive to start growing into the show, no more making weight limits, now it’s all about bringing some Extraordinary to the stage* * He’s already 12lbs up and leaner than past preps at this point. It’s been a Very positive time away from the stage for Team #y3t athlete @flex_lewis * * We are looking forward to bringing a New exciting look to Las Vegas & the 2020 @mrolympiallc contest * * @alir87 @ifbbpro_league
“At 14 weeks out from show day we start our Full Pre-Contest Prep where his body will become hyper responsive to start growing into the show,” Hill explained. “No more making weight limits, now it’s all about bringing some[thing] extraordinary to the stage.”
Lewis’ last show was the 2018 Olympia, where he retired from the 212 division after clinching one last win. After tons of fan speculation, he later announced that he wasn’t retiring altogether, just moving up to the Open division.
It’s a move many are excited about, since Lewis has always been restricted by the 212-pound weight limit. Bodybuilding fans all over the world can’t wait to see what Lewis brings to the stage after two years’ preparation and without weight restrictions.
“We are looking forward to bringing a new exciting look to Las Vegas & the 2020 @mrolympiallc contest,” Hill said in the post.
It’s a look we at M&F are excited to see come December, when the Olympia begins a new era at the Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. But will it be enough to earn Lewis the title of Mr. Olympia? Only time will tell.
Tickets to the Olympia, which is set for December 17-20, 2020, are on sale now at mrolympia.com.