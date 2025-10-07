History is guaranteed to be made in Resorts World Theater this coming weekend. For the first time since 2019, there will be a new Classic Physique Olympia champion. Six-time titleholder Chris Bumstead had his last dance and called it a career. He’s taken his final lap around the sport as champion and will watch someone else stand tall on center stage.

The question is, who will that be? Even with Bumstead and now Men’s Open pro Urs Kalecinski out of the lineup, that is two of the top three finishers from the 2024 Olympia out of the running. Before we break down the contenders, the full 59-man lineup is below.

2025 Classic Physique Olympia Lineup

Top Contenders

Mike Sommerfeld

Last year’s runner-up was Mike Sommerfeld, and he scored points on Bumstead in that final contest of C-Bum’s career. Sommerfeld kept that momentum going by winning the 2025 Arnold Classic Physique title, making him the heir apparent. However, nothing is guaranteed.

Some additional speculation and mind games are being played by some opponents because of the recent news that each competitor will be measured. If Sommerfeld doesn’t weigh in under the cap based on that height, all the work will be for naught. Should he clear that hurdle, many see him as the next champion in waiting.

“I can’t wait to show our final physique at the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding stage,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ramon Rocha Queiroz

Like Sommerfeld, Ramon Dino also has a silver medal on his mantle. The former two-time Olympia runner-up was fourth in 2024 and sees this as his best chance of claiming the elusive gold version to date. Fans in South America would definitely love to see it happen, and with two of his biggest hurdles now out of the lineup, he isn’t coming to Las Vegas to miss again.

Terrence Ruffin

Terrence Ruffin is not going to be the biggest man in the lineup, but he’s this division’s version of Lee Labrada. Despite being outsized, his shape, conditioning, and symmetry are second to none. Like Labrada, Ruffin is also a master poser.

Ruffin has two Arnold titles and placed second at the Olympia in 2020 and 2021. He was out of the 2024 Olympia but has won both the Pittsburgh Pro and New York Pro this season.

Breon Ansley

Breon Ansley is the only past champion that is still competing in the division. The 2017 and 2018 champion has teased going to the 212 multiple times but has declared himself in the Classic Physique Olympia again this season. As a past champion, he has lifetime eligibility, so long as the IFBB Pro League approves.

Ansley was fifth in 2024 and has not competed this season. He is one of a handful of athletes from the inaugural 2016 Classic Physique Olympia to still be competing.

Dark Horse Contenders

Josema Munoz

Josema Munoz of Spain is growing by physically and in terms of popularity. He was sixth last year and it doesn’t appear there are enough contenders to stop him from moving up. The question is how far can he go, and what would it take for him to claim the top spot? He would have to likely count on some rivals being off, but stranger things have happened in bodybuilding. Don’t count him out.

Michael Daboul

Michael Daboul is like the Energizer bunny of his division. He just seems to keep going and find himself in contention. He was seventh last year and was sixth in 2023. There may not be a lot of chatter about him leading up to the contest, but he’s dead set on making sure they talk about him after.

Matheus Menegate

Matheus Menegate waited until late in the season to showcase his 2025 physique. That patience resulted in silver in Tampa and gold in Texas. The second-year pro was ninth in Las Vegas at the 2024 Olympia. As he showed throughout his two appearances, he’s better now than he was then.

Matthew Greggo

Rising star Matthew Greggo has been training with and learning from 2023 Mr. Olympia Derek Lunsford. That experience in the gym will serve him well as he tries to improve on his 10th place finish last yar. Greggo was the 2025 Detroit Pro champion.

Who do you got winning the 2025 Classic Physique Olympia?

Make sure you let us know over @muscleandfitness, keep up with the latest in bodybuilding through our newsletter, and go to www.mrolympia.com to find out who leaves Sin City as the new Classic Physique Olympia champion.