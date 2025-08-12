With the 2025 Olympia competition just weeks away, Dan Solomon has provided bodybuilding fans with an update on the highly anticipated event, and it appears that you’ll need to act fast to secure your spot in Las Vegas.

Olympia president, Dan Solomon updated the bodybuilding world just weeks out from the highly anticipated contest, set to run from October 9 to 12 in Sin City, on how many tickets remain for the finals at the Resorts World Theatre. “As of right now, we have made 412 tickets available for the Saturday night finals,” announced Solomon via a video posted on Instagram. “That’s all that’s left in inventory,” he confirmed, explaining that this would be the last phase of the ticket releases.

Olympia 2025 tickets are selling fast. With VIP packages now sold out for the event, this looks to be one of the most thrilling Olympia’s of all-time. Samson Dauda will undoubtedly have a battle on his hands as he tries to defend the Mr Olympia title against the fierce competition of Derek Lunsford, Hadi Choopan, and Nick Walker in the main event. “So, you can go to mrolympia.com and you can buy the tickets, lock in your rooms,” enthused Solomon. “I suggest you guys do that today.” Also, up for grabs is the Men’s Physique title. Can Ryan Terry threepeat? Then there’s the Men’s Classic trophy. With Chris Bumstead now retired, who will take his crown? 212 champ, Keone Pearson will also look to hold on to his trophy. And can Andrea Shaw command a sixth Olympia victory?

In addition to the finals is the chance to attend the pre-judging event on the Friday, as well as the Olympia fan Expo. “The expo is getting bigger this year,” said Solomon. “We occupy about 30-percent more square footage in the Las Vegas Convention Center in the South Hall, so we’re excited to bring out more events this year, just more opportunities to bring the industry together. “

The sixty-first edition of Joe Weider’s Olympia fitness and performance weekend goes down from October 9-12. For more information on tickets click here.

