Dutch bodybuilder Roelly Winklaar has become one of the most experienced competitors on the stage, but in a recent chat with “The Menace” Podcast, he revealed that his first dabble into the world of steroids took an anything but detailed approach.

On Jan. 30, 2025 (Episode 216), host Dennis James was joined by regular guests Milos Sarcev and Chris Cormier along with special guest Winklaar, who took viewers through a fascinating account of his journey into bodybuilding and how he transformed his physique. He also recounted his initial attitudes toward performance enhancing drugs and why his mindset shifted. “I was against everything steroids, and things like that,” says Winklaar. Apparently, when he saw the physiques of competitors like Dennis Wolf, his head was turned however. “I was like, ‘Wow!’” he shares.

Fate would deal a blow to Winklaar when he was involved in a car accident and he says that he lost a total of 20kg of bodyweight as a result in 2007. “I was so disappointed,” explains the Dutchman, sharing that this was the point when he made a decision to begin using steroids. Winklaar’s first foray into this murky world began with Superdeca, he shared. And, despite the decision to consume Superdeca, he tells the panel that he didn’t really know much about it. “I got two bottles from Superdeca and two bottles from [Boldenone],” Winklaar continued. Superdeca has taken many different forms over the years, often combining superdrol and deca, or other hormone enhancing ingredients such as testosterone.

Roelly Winklaar Added 66 Pounds in 7 Weeks During First Steroid Cycle

“How strong was that Superdeca?” asked Sarcev. Apparently, Winklaar was so afraid of making a mistake with the substance that he had a friend administer it for him in the beginning. That friend left the country, and when he came back, “He said ‘Whoa!, what are you doing?’” Apparently, Winklaar had gained 66 pounds (30kg) in just seven weeks.

Winklaar’s peak Mr. Olympia position came in 2018 when he scored an impressive third place to Phil Heath’s second, and winner Shawn Rhoden. Of course, starting any steroid cycle can be dangerous, but coupled with a lack of knowledge around the substance he was taking, it’s fair to say that Winklaar was putting himself at significant risk back in the day. Thankfully the big man, now 47, is still around to tell the tale. To watch the entire episode, which includes Winklaar talking about the amount of time it took to become pro as well as his predictions for The Arnold 2025, go to the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel.