Ronnie Coleman was admitted to hospital over the weekend after the beloved bodybuilder was forced to cancel his tour of the UK and Europe. Here’s what we know so far.

Coleman, 61, is famed for winning the Mr. Olympia title on eight occasions between 1998 and 2005, but has suffered with a range of mobility issues. In 2007, “The King” underwent more than a dozen spinal surgeries. He’s also had to deal with complications from broken screws and rods that were originally inserted to aid his stability. Coleman also received a neck fusion operation and further surgeries to repair ruptured tendons. In 2015, he was diagnosed with renal disease, requiring dialysis and a successful kidney transplant in 2020.

In recent years Coleman has captured the public’s attention for his desire to walk without crutches. He’s taken part in numerous workouts including a recent session on Venice Beach with Arnold Schwarzenegger. So fans in the UK and Europe, where he was expected to tour in July, were surprised to learn that the icon was forced to cancel.

Ronnie Coleman has been hospitalized with a “serious medical condition”

“Unfortunately, I had a medical emergency and had to stick around here in the U.S. for treatment,” explained Coleman of the cancellation via an Instagram post on June 30, 2025. “But don’t worry… I’m in great hands, getting the best care, and I’m staying strong through it all. I’ll be back and better than ever, and I can’t wait to get out there and see you all real soon! Thanks for all the love and support and as always, this ain’t nothin but a peanut.”

As fans flocked to The Kings IG account to send their best wishes, his family provided a further update just a few hours later. “We want to inform Ronnie’s fans, supporters, and the bodybuilding community that Ronnie Coleman was admitted to the hospital on this past Sunday morning due to a serious medical condition,” read the statement. “He is currently receiving expert medical care and continues to show incredible strength and resilience. At this time, we are not sharing additional details, as the focus remains on Ronnie’s recovery and well-being. We kindly ask for your understanding and support in keeping the environment respectful and free of speculation.”

The statement advised the public to rely only on official updates in order to stay informed. “Ronnie has always inspired the world with his toughness and heart, and we know he feels the love and energy being sent his way,” concluded the family message.

True to form, bodybuilders, fans, and officials alike added positive messages to the thread. “Keeping you in prayers King,” wrote Shaun Clarida. “God bless my friend. Prayers for you brother,” wrote Derek Lunsford. “The POWER of prayer must work. Millions of us are with you from this moment,” added Milos Sarcev.

Coleman’s courage has never been questioned. In 1997, he herniated a disc in his lower back while squatting 800 pounds. That, however, didn’t stop him from claiming his first Sandow trophy in 1998. The entire team at Muscle & Fitness extend our heartfelt wishes that “The King” will emerge victorious once again.