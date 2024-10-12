Most fans who attended Friday’s morning prejudging anticipated the Women’s Physique division of the 2024 Olympia would come down to two athletes. And both reigning champion Sarah Villegas and former titleholder Natalia Abraham Coelho did not disappoint when they stepped onstage during the evening finals. Villegas, however was able to hold on and win the 2024 Women’s Physique Olympia, earning her fourth crown.

The two champions once again stood in the middle of the stage awaiting the announcement and Villegas’ name was announced by host Bob Cicherillo as the winner. With her fourth victory, Villegas becomes the winningest Physique athlete in the division’s history.

Sheronica Henton rounded out the 2024 Olympia Women’s Physique the top three.

2024 Olympia Women’s Physique Winners

Sarah Villegas — $50,000 Natalia Abraham Coelho — $20,000 Sheronica Henton — $12,000 Barbara Menage Zama Benta

The 2024 Joe Weider Olympia Fitness and Performance weekend continues on Saturday, October 12th, headlined by the finals of the 60th edition of the Mr. Olympia