Dennis James and Milos Sarcev were joined by bodybuilding star Sasan Heriati for Episode 227 of The Menace Podcast, and the man who recently took second place at the 2025 Detroit Pro and now second place at FIBO in Germany has shared the exercises that he feels gives him with the most mass in his legs.

“What do you (attribute) to your crazy legs?” asked Milos “The Mind” in order to find out which exercise the Persian-born, British-raised professional bodybuilder prefers. “What do you think (is) the exercise that brought the most mass and thickness and quality?” Bodybuilding fans know that Heriati has been picking up weights since the age of 14, so we were all ears to find out the answer.

Sasan Heriati Names the Leg Press and Hack Squat as his Most Prized Leg Exercises

“For me, personally, I would have to say that high-volume leg press work. Leg press and hack (squats),” shared the man who has recently taken both William Bonac and Andrew Jacked to the limit. “I would say (these moves) really blew out my quads and gave them a different dimension.” The IFBB Pro also shares that he stopped squatting because of lower back and knee issues and that this is one of the reasons he gravitated to his chosen moves. While Sarcev wanted to focus on squats in his questioning, the men’s open competitor explained that he kept an open mind when training. “I like to use as much as I can, a variety I guess, so to speak.”

Heriati will need to keep training smart and avoid injury, since he has confirmed a desire to qualify for the 2025 Mr Olympia. To watch the entire episode, where the guys also talk about the Master’s Olympia and other current stories in the bodybuilding industry, see below:

