We’re already a week into 2024 and we’re sure that you’re still on track to make this your best year yet. That said, a little extra motivation, inspiration, and entertainment never hurts, right? The good news is that Olympia TV and the M&F YouTube channels are here to provide that and more. Your favorite bodybuilding podcasts will be great cardio company, and we have a couple of special shows that you need to check out. Here’s what we have in store for you this week.

Femme Flex Friday

The ladies of Femme Flex Friday want you to bring your best version of yourself into the New Year, which is why this special episode should be first on the watch list. Whitney Jones, Wendy Fortino, Lenda Murray, and Camile Periat share tips and insight on how to make 2024 your best year yet, and they are joined by life coach Adriana Goericke, who offers her expertise on how to prosper on the business side. Whether you want to succeed on the stage, at the bank, or any other aspect of life, this is a show you shouldn’t miss.

The Menace Podcast

The latest episode of The Menace Podcast features none other than renowned trainer and coach, Chris “Psycho” Lewis. Lewis joined Dennis James, Chris Cormier, and Milos Sarcev to cover several topics, including Andrew Jacked’s performance at the 2023 Mr. Olympia in Orlando, FL, his working partnership with the legendary Charles Glass, and much more. They also discuss some of the contenders for the 2024 Arnold Classic and who in the IFBB Pro League they would work with if they could pick whoever they wanted. You’ll learn and laugh when you tune into this one.

Olympia TV

Prime Time Muscle and the FIt Rockstar Show didn’t have episodes this week, but Olympia TV made up for their absences with special shows that you should catch, including an in-depth conversation with Terrick El Guindy, Flex Wheeler, Bob Cicherillo, and 2023 Men’s Physique Olympia champion Ryan Terry.

Fitseekers

Take a special look at the East Coast Mecca, Bev Francis’ Powerhouse Gym in Syosset, NY. Frank Sepe and Zack Zeigler give you a glance in one of the most iconic gyms in bodybuilding and speak with none other than Steve Weinberger himself.