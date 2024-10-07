Since its founding in 2012, the International Sports Hall of Fame has recognized an impressive list of legends for their contributions on and off the field. It is the only major hall of fame that includes multiple sports and considers community service to others as part of its evalution process.

The International Sports Hall of Fame was founded by anti-aging pioneer Dr. Robert Goldman. Aside from recognizing world-class athletes, Goldman has a larger vision for the International Sports Hall of Fame.

“We want to educate and inspire the next generation,” said Goldman. “It would be good to honor a handful of these legendary standouts for what they did during their career, and more importantly, what they did after their careers.”

Goldman and International Sports Hall of Fame Vice President Fairfax Hackley announced the class of 2024, which will be honored at the 2024 Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Goldman and Hackley both feel the Olympia it’s the perfect setting for a class of the caliber that they will induct this year.

Hackley noted that the recognition goes beyond the ceremony.

“Dr. Bob aligned himself with Jan and Terry Todd at the Stark Center at the University of Texas. So, there is also an exhibit there.”

Olympia President Dan Solomon serves on the ISHOF’s Global Advisory Board. He, along with Olympia owner Jake Wood, invited the Hall of Fame to be a part of this year’s Olympia experience.

Solomon explains, “As the Olympia continues to connect with athletes in all sports, it felt like a well suited addition to this year’s event program. This year’s induction class is an impressive group of achievers and we always enjoy packing the Olympia with icons and superstars.”

International Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

Phil Heath

The Olympia stage and Las Vegas used to be a second home to Heath, who dominated the sport from 2011 to 2017. He is tied for the second most Mr. Olympia wins with seven, the same number as Arnold Schwarzenegger. “The Gift” never placed outside of the top 5 in his 12 Olympia appearances, and he has garnered attention from outside the sport with business and the personal development space. Aside from his induction into the ISHOF, Heath will also serve as a host for the 2024 Olympia pay-per-view. He will be the sixth Mr. Olympia to be inducted, joining Schwarzenegger, Franco Columbu, Lee Haney, Ronnie Coleman, and Jay Cutler.

“Phil has had a remarkable and stellar career in bodybuilding,” Goldman stated. “He is also one of the most popular bodybuilders in the sport at this time, and he is still involved as an announcer, promoter, and with his presence at the Olympia.”

Brian Shaw

Four-time World’s Strongest Man and three-time Arnold Strongman Classic winner Brian Shaw is one of the most accomplished athletes in his sport, and he has also been a pioneer on the business side. The former star of “Strongest Men in History” is now a promoter of the “Strongest Man on Earth” contest, which he holds every year in his home state of Colorado.

Hackley sees Shaw fitting in nicely along with fellow strongman legends Bill Kazmaier, Mark Henry and Hafthor Bjornsson.

“Brian is our fourth strongman inductee, and he’s also a four-time world champion. This is meant to be.”

Bruce Buffer

Bruce Buffer has one of the most famous voices in sports, and it on full display with every fight held on UFC pay-per-views. He is also passionate about martial arts, himself. He will join brother Michael Buffer as a member of the ISHOF when he is inducted in Las Vegas. Hackley explained that a combination of the universe and the Olympia serving as the new host for the induction ceremony made this something very special.

“We wanted to induct them at the same time, but we couldn’t do that. With the Olympia being in Las Vegas and there not being a UFC event, we can honor him.”

Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate is one of first great of MMA on the women’s side of the cage, having won the women’s bantamweight titles in both the UFC and Strikeforce. She has received several awards and honors from her fights since she started competing professionally in 2007. Goldman is as much a fan of hers just like many other MMA enthusiasts, but he respects her commitments outside of the cage the most.

“She is tough as nails, and the fact that she still competes and is a mom as well. She also has a strong interest in health and wellness.”

Jim Plunkett

Two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Jim Plunkett led the offense for three times throughout his 16-year career. He was also the 1980 Comeback Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy winner, showing his excellence in both college and the pros. He is one of the few Super Bowl winning QB’s not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (yet), but his inclusion in the ISHOF was obvious as far as Goldman as concerned.

“He was an exceptional athlete and leader. He’s someone I’ve wanted to meet because I’ve been a fan for decades. We’re really thrilled to have him.”

J.J. Perry

J.J. Perry is most famous for his work as a stuntman and actor, but he is also an accomplished martial artist – something Goldman is very familiar with himself. He started making his way into the realm of producing and directing as well. His name is synonymous with excellence in Hollywood.

“J.J. has been a very close friend of mine for many years,” Goldman shared. “He was in the military at age 17 and stationed around the world. He was a national champion in martial arts and a sixth-degree black belt, a real badass.”

There is limited public access to the ISHOF induction ceremony, but Goldman has insisted that fans will be able to watch these icons be honored with the big gold medallions in Las Vegas.

“This is a once in a lifetime event. The people that will be in that room will never be together as a group again. It is really an iconic situation. We make sure people see it so they can be inspired by these athletes and icons like we are.”

