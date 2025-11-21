Host Dennis James was joined by regular panelists Milos Sarcev and Jose Raymond for Episode 260 of The Menace Podcast, and while the debate over which bodybuilder has the best front lat spread of all time raged on, the crew were also joined by special guest Joan Pradells, heaping praise on the Spanish sensation’s potential to follow in Jay Cutler’s gigantic footsteps.

IFBB Pro, Joan Pradells, earned second place in s stacked lineup during November’s 2025 Romania Muscle Fest Pro, only beaten by the mighty Andrew Jacked, leading to speculation about the young contender’s potential in a future Mr Olympia competition. “I’m looking forward to the day your name explodes,” said Jose Raymond, as the gang discussed Pradells’ bright future on the bodybuilding stage. Raymond shared that even during the off season and after observing just a couple of images, he could tell that Pradells was going to be “special,” going so far as to compare him to a former four-time Mr Olympia.

“He’s got that Jay Cutler width,” said Raymond of Pradells’ phenomenal physique. The coach noted that an ability to hit a vacuum along with huge quads makes him a real threat to his rivals. Pradells told TMP that he is 28 now and has only been competing for around three years. “Crazy,” noted Raymond.

Jose Raymond says Joan Pradells has a ‘prettier shape’ than Jay Cutler

Milos Sarcev concurred with Raymond, saying that like Cutler, Pradells has wide shoulders, thick legs, and recalls the first time that he saw the rising star was in Las Vegas at Flex Lewis’s Dragon’s Lair Gym. “He looked like Jay coming to me. Like, holy s**t,” quipped ‘The Mind.’ “And then when I seen him pose, you know with this crazy shoulder width… tree trunk legs,” Sarcev noted that Cutler and Pradells have a different shape, “but there is resemblance, I’m telling you.”

Raymond added that to really get a feel to how close Pradells’ physique is to Cutler’s, you have to see him in person. “He might have a prettier shape than Jay,” he went on. “He definitely does; he’s got a tighter waist.”

For his part, Joan Pradell’s was incredibly happy to be compared to the iconic Quad Stomper. “Jay is four times Olympia,” said the younger bodybuilder. “We are talking about, Jay,” he beamed, in order to point out the size of the star he was being compared to. “Listen, Joan,” responded host Dennis James. “Maybe in six, seven years, we talk about Joan Pradells being three-time Mr Olympia. You never know. It’s definitely possible.”

To watch the full episode, where the panel also discussed the upcoming Japan Pro and caught up on other topical bodybuilding news, see below.