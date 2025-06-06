Dennis James and panelists, Milos Sarcev and Chris Cormier, were joined by special guest Patrick Moore for Episode 235 of The Menace Podcast, and they wanted to understand why Moore, who placed second at the 2025 Legion Sports Fest Pro on May 31, is not entering the Toronto Pro Supershow which is only one week later. The crew considered that striking while the iron is hot should be the way to go in order to chase Olympia qualification, but Moore explained why he’s waiting until July.

Since earning his IFBB Pro Card, taking first place at the 2019 California State Pro, Patrick Moore has competed in two Olympia events, with his highest position being tenth in 2019. Still, he has shown great improvement with his physique this year, and is bringing a solid look that saw Moore narrowly miss his 2025 Olympia qualification in Reno, NV, making runner-up.

With another serious opportunity to bring his commanding physique to the stage just a few days later in Toronto, Moore opted to miss out, instead aiming towards other shows that are set for July. This was a situation that the podcast panel were keen to dig into, revealing the limitations that are placed on bodybuilders who don’t have sponsorship deals or may face difficulty crossing the border.

Patrick Moore Explains Why He Passed on Toronto

“So, here’s a serious question for you,” asked The Menace. “You just placed second in the Legion, in Reno, with a f***ng great look. Why are you not on the list for Toronto?” James added that after coming second in Reno, he should have signed straight up for the Toronto Pro Supershow. “There’s eight people in it, dude,” said Chris Cormier, meaning that Moore had every chance of dominating the modest field.

In response, Moore told the panel that following his second place in Reno, he asked the judges for some advice in terms of which areas of his physique he could improve on. “

And Toronto, for whatever reason didn’t even cross my brain,” explained the 41-year-old. “My mind immediately went to Tampa and Texas because I’m moving to Florida.” Moore said that with his harder and more conditioned physique, he now has eight weeks to hone himself even further. “Eight weeks is a long time, my man,” warned James. “It’s the body that sometimes doesn’t respond after a long period of time,” he reasoned. Cormier agreed: “I woulda kept it going, cuz you’re right there.”

While this strategy of waiting several weeks for the next chance to qualify for Olympia baffling many bodybuilders, plenty of others can relate. The first factor concerns finances. “It also costs money,” explained Moore. “For me, not having sponsors, not having all that extra stuff.”

Still, James dug down and advised that it was cheaper to travel and go for just one more week than it would be to keep his training and prep perfect for eight more weeks while chasing further competitions. No doubt, the cost of bodybuilding is often a barrier for entering competitions, but James also touched on why travelling is often a trouble all of its own. “You know what I thought?” asked The Menace. “When people don’t do Toronto, or Canada, I know a lot of people have issues getting into Canada.”

Moore opened up and revealed that he was picked up for a DUI when he was younger, adding that like James, he’d also observed his peers having problems getting into Canada due to prior offences. This was the second factor as to why he’d passed on the idea of travelling previously, no doubt informing Moore’s decision to swerve Toronto this year. “That, I understand,” said James.

To watch the complete episode, where the guys also discussed Moore’s recent improvements with his physique, and which other previous Olympians have yet to qualify for the 2025 event, see below.