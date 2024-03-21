Seven-time Mr. Olympia, Phil “The Gift” Heath has unveiled the trailer for his forthcoming documentary film titled Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story, and if this sneak peak is anything to go by, bodybuilding fans are in for a treat.

“Phil led an era of bodybuilding that we may never see again,” comments Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the opening of the trailer. DJ’s company, Seven Bucks Productions was involved with the making of this Universal Documentaries release, and he also contributes to the film on-screen. The story will recount Heath’s successes on stage, and his attempt to move past 7 Mr Olympia wins, an achievement that is tied with Arnold Schwarzenegger and has only been overtaken by Ronnie Coleman’s eight titles. The cameras follow Heath, as he makes an impressive return in 2020 after a two-year absence from the O. “In the world of bodybuilding, this could be the biggest comeback of all,” teases the man himself.

The Mr. Olympia bodybuilding contest is of course the most important on this muscle-bound industry’s annual calendar. Phil Heath first won the big one in 2011 and amassed six more championships up until 2017. Could Heath do the unthinkable and regain the trophy while in his 40s? Most of you will know the answer, but we are not about to spoil the ending here!

When will Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story Be Released?

The much-anticipated documentary is set to be released early 2024 according to Universal Pictures All-Access, and may land on March 25, according to an Instagram post by the bodybuilders wife, Shurie Heath. While the streaming platform is yet to be officially announced, more information is likely to be released soon on Phil Heath’s Instagram channel!