On Episode 278 of The Menace Podcast, host Dennis “The Menace” James was joined by regular panelists Chris Cormier and Milos Sarcev, and the gang made their predictions ahead of the 2026 Arnold UK. Despite their differing views, the crew all agreed on who would be the most successful bodybuilder in Birmingham.

There’s a lot of anticipation around the event this year, with Arnold U.S. winner Andrew Jacked, Martin Fitzwater, Brandon Curry, and other top Open competitors making the journey to Birmingham, England. Andrew Jacked is coming off the biggest pay day in bodybuilding history, earning $750,000 in Columbus, OH, and is hoping to pick up the $250,000 prize in the UK to make a cool million by acing both Arnold’s. Other stars, like Martin Fitzwater, are hoping to regain some momentum after a difficult year so far. During the latest episode of The Menace Podcast, the team got together to make their final predictions. Here are their picks for the top six.

The Official 2026 UK Arnold Classic Line-up

Andrew Jacked

Martin Fitzwater

Brandon Curry

Akim Williams

Hassan Mostafa

Mohamed Foda

Blessing Awodibu

Patrick Moore

Abou Konate

Dennis “The Menace” James’ 2026 Arnold UK Predictions

With rumors suggesting that Mohamed Foda may have withdrawn, the panel took him out of their predictions, although as of this article’s posting, there had been no official confirmation of this. So, making his predictions on the placement order, James explained: “I have Andrew, Brandon, Martin, Patrick, Blessing, Akim,” shared the host. But he also presented a caveat that if Blessing finds difficulty controlling his midsection, then he could wind up placing behind Akeem.

Chris Cormier’s 2026 Arnold UK Predictions

“I got Andrew, I got Curry, Martin, Blessing,” said Cormier, struggling to make a quick prediction after the first four placings. “I think Akim can sneak up in there,” he mused, but suggested that Patrick Moore could be the one to come fifth. “I think Akeem will be sixth,” concluded Cormier.

Milos Sarcev’s 2026 Arnold UK Predictions

“I think that Andrew’s gonna win, looking the best ever,” predicted Milos Sarcev, meaning that all three men agreed that Andrew Jacked will repeat his Arnold U.S. success in the UK. “I think Martin’s going to show up at his best, also, because all this controversy and being down, he probably has a reason to come back and prove it,” said “The Mind” regarding second place. Sarcev felt that Brandon Curry could beat Martin Fitzwater, but it depends on what conditioning each athlete can display come showtime. But regardless of who comes second and third, Sarcev felt that Patrick Moore would secure fourth place. “Patrick has that beautiful shape, super small waist, the round muscle bellies,” he praised. In fifth place, Sarcev pointed to Akim Williams. “Akeem has just too much, thick muscles, crazy legs,” he explained, rounding out by giving sixth place to Blessing Awodibu.

The UK Arnold takes place from March 27 to 29 in Birmingham, England. For more info, click here. https://arnoldsportsuk.com/

To watch this complete episode of The Menace Podcast, where the boys also discussed the latest bodybuilding news and relived some infamous moments, see below.