With just weeks to go until Olympia weekend kicks off from October 10 – 13, the great and the good of gargantuan muscle now have bodybuilding’s most prestigious stage firmly in their crosshairs, but one contender that won’t be under the brightest spotlight in Las Vegas will be men’s open competitor Tonio Burton, who has pulled out of the famed tournament. Here’s why.

“The Predator” Tonio Burton has found great success since his Olympia debut in the 212 division saw him placing tenth. Subsequently moving up to the open category, he won a Legion Sports Fest championship and first place at the 2023 New York Pro and 2024 California State Pro among other accolades. Indeed, the process of qualifying for Olympia takes time and dedication, so why has he pulled out so close to the 2024 event?

Talking to Monday Morning Muscle, Burton’s coach Justin Jacoby said that they just were not ready for bodybuilding’s biggest competition, sighting how busy they have been over the last few months and what’s this has meant for Burton’s health. “…. So, when you couple all that together, one: we never really had a lot of time to really grow. Never really had a lot of time to let his health come back,”

Apparently, the coach has some concerns about Burton’s current condition. “Time of PEDs is important for these guys, especially when it comes to us managing his bloodwork and making sure he’s internally healthy, because that’s how we’re going to keep you guys in the game for as long as we can,”

What’s next for Tonio Burton?

Tonio Burton has been steadily making progress with his physique and many observers had tipped him to better the impressive eighth position garnered at the 2023 Olympia in a stacked field that included winner Derek Lunsford, Hadi Choopan, Samson Dauda and Brandon Curry. Burton is no stranger to battling the odds: He was able to improve himself by leaving his life behind as a gang member in order to lift bodybuilding trophies, and he is not the first athlete to skip an Olympia. Jay Cutler forwent the event in 2001 but returned to claim second and eventually first place on four occasions between 2006 and 2010. The likelihood that “The Predator” will be back bigger and better in 2025 seems highly likely.

For his part, Burton has posted the following update via Instagram: “It’s coo when they do it, it’s a problem with I do it (quoting lyrics from the Finesse2tymes track, “Back End”). I understand. Some don’t think I need an off season and I appreciate those who feel I’m there already. I also understand. Some know with more muscle density with my shape and conditioning, I’m knocking off their favorite BBs. This wasn’t a choice based off me being sick or unhealthy, but it feels great not banging anything and still able to grow and maintain low bf% levels … Today I woke up at 253.9 lbs. One off season away from making some great achievements. Once the picture is done being painted it’ll make sense.”

