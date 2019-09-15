2019 Olympia Finals Report

The 2019 Olympia finals saw some upsets and exciting new champs. Here are the results from the Open Bodybuilding, 212 Bodybuilding, Bikini, Men's Physique, Classic Physique, Women's Physique, Figure, and Fitness divisions!
OPEN BODYBUILDING
212 BODYBUILDING
BIKINI
CLASSIC PHYSIQUE
2nd place: Breon Ansley
3rd place: George Peterson
4th place: Keone Pearson
5th place: Chen Kang
FITNESS OLYMPIA
MEN'S PHYSIQUE
FIGURE OLYMPIA
WOMEN'S PHYSIQUE
Women's Physique Olympia results: 5th Place: Laura Pintado Chinchilla 4th Place: Daniely Castilho 3rd Place: Natalia Abraham Coelho 2nd Place: Sarah Villegas 2019 Women's Physique Olympia Champion: Shanique Grant