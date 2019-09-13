Which IFBB Pro League Fitness competitors are fighting for the top spots at the 2019 Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend? Find out here! 

2019 Olympia Fitness Callout Report

Close gallery popup button
1 OF 3
Back to intro

1st Callout

And we are underway! Fitness first callout here at the 2019 Olympia prejudging day 1! Jodi Boam, Missy Truscott, Ryall Graber, Whitney Jones. #olympia2019 #fitness #olympia

2nd Callout

Fitness second callout here at the 2019 Olympia day 1 prejudging ! Darrien Borello, Jeanne Taddeo, Tamara Vahn, Jennifer Worth, Marta Aguiar. #olympia2019 #fitness #olympia

3rd Callout

Fitness third callout here at the 2019 Olympia day 1 prejudging. Jaclyn Baker, Sarah Kovach, Minna Pajulahti, Liudmila Somkina, Tiffany Chandler. #olympia2019 #fitness #olympia

Olympia-Bodybuilders-Wiliam Bonac Brandon Curry standing on Olympia stage

Mr Olympia

2019 Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend

Where legends are made!

Topics: