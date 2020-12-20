Brandon Hendrickson is your new Men’s Physique Olympia champion, dethroning Raymont Edmonds to snag the win.

These were the top 5 athletes at the 2020 Men’s Physique Olympia:

  1. Brandon Hendrickson
  2. Raymont Edmonds
  3. Kyron Holden
  4. Jeremy Potvin
  5. Andrei Deiu
