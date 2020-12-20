Brandon Hendrickson is your new Men’s Physique Olympia champion, dethroning Raymont Edmonds to snag the win.

These were the top 5 athletes at the 2020 Men’s Physique Olympia:

Brandon Hendrickson Raymont Edmonds Kyron Holden Jeremy Potvin Andrei Deiu

Stay up to date with the live pay-per-view at https://www.olympiaproductions.com/.