Chris Bumstead won the Classic Physique Olympia for the second year in a row, battling it out with a stacked lineup including former champ Breon Ansley.

These were the top 5 athletes at the 2020 Classic Physique Olympia: 

  1. Chris Bumstead
  2. Terrence Ruffin
  3. Breon Ansley
  4. Alex Cambronero
  5. Bryan Jones
Classic Physique Olympia 2020
Classic Physique Olympia 2020 Chris Nicoll

Stay up to date with the live pay-per-view at https://www.olympiaproductions.com/.

Professional bodybuilders lined up for the Mr. Olympia Weekend 2020 Event at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

Mr Olympia

Olympia

Where legends are made!

Topics: