Chris Bumstead won the Classic Physique Olympia for the second year in a row, battling it out with a stacked lineup including former champ Breon Ansley.

These were the top 5 athletes at the 2020 Classic Physique Olympia:

Chris Bumstead Terrence Ruffin Breon Ansley Alex Cambronero Bryan Jones

