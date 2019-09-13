Amanda Suarez
IFBB
Highlights from Meet the Olympians - 2019 Olympia
The fans came out in numbers to see the stars of bodybuilding.
The fans flocked to the Orleans Arena on Thursday night to meet their favorite bodybuilding stars. From Dexter Jackson to Janet Layug, bobybuilding enthusiasts waited patiently to share a few words and a selfie. Check out some of the shots from the floor.
