Highlights from Meet the Olympians - 2019 Olympia

The fans came out in numbers to see the stars of bodybuilding.

The fans flocked to the Orleans Arena on Thursday night to meet their favorite bodybuilding stars. From Dexter Jackson to Janet Layug, bobybuilding enthusiasts waited patiently to share a few words and a selfie. Check out some of the shots from the floor.

William Bonac looks like he is ready for competition!

Janet Layug will be hoping for a big performance in the Bikini divison.

The cover men! Raymont Edmonds and Andre Ferguson pose with their respective covers.

Angelica Teixeira spend some time with fans at the Orleans Arena.

Dexter Jackson was a man in huge demand with the fans. 

David Baye talks to Dexter Jackson at the meet and greet. Head here for our complete Olympia coverage.

