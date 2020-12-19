Missy Truscott dethroned Whitney Jones and defeated former champ Oksana Grishina in a massive upset at the 2020 Fitness Olympia.

These were the top 5 athletes at the 2020 Fitness Olympia:

Missy Truscott (USA) Oksana Grishina (Russia) Whitney Jones (USA) Ariel Khadr (USA) Jaclyn Baker (USA)

Tune in to the live pay-per-view at https://www.olympiaproductions.com/.