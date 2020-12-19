Missy Truscott dethroned Whitney Jones and defeated former champ Oksana Grishina in a massive upset at the 2020 Fitness Olympia.

These were the top 5 athletes at the 2020 Fitness Olympia:

  1. Missy Truscott (USA)
  2. Oksana Grishina (Russia)
  3. Whitney Jones (USA)
  4. Ariel Khadr (USA)
  5. Jaclyn Baker (USA)
Fitness Olympia 2020 Top 5
FItness Olympia 2020 Top 5 Chris Nicoll

