The defending champion and current Mr Olympia Phil Heath is interviewed by Chad Nicholls during the Wednesday Night Athlete Check-In.

Phil Heath and others compete Friday evening, but as you can tell by the venerable and humble Mr Heath, he is confident, ready, and anxious to get on stage.

At the same time, Heath is humbled by the experience and is honored to be here along with all the other top bodybuilders of the world.

