Shaun Clarida, the 212 division’s “Giant Killer,” took the top spot over a stacked lineup.

These were the top 5 athletes at the 2020 Men’s 212 Bodybuilding Olympia:

  1. Shaun Clarida (USA)
  2. Kamal Elgargni (Libya)
  3. George Peterson (USA)
  4. Derek Lunsford (USA)
  5. Ahmad Ashkanani (Kuwait)

