Shaun Clarida, the 212 division’s “Giant Killer,” took the top spot over a stacked lineup.

These were the top 5 athletes at the 2020 Men’s 212 Bodybuilding Olympia:

Shaun Clarida (USA) Kamal Elgargni (Libya) George Peterson (USA) Derek Lunsford (USA) Ahmad Ashkanani (Kuwait)

Stay up to date with the live pay-per-view at https://www.olympiaproductions.com/.