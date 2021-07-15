The 2021 Puerto Rico Pro Winners Photo Shoot in Paradise

The Wellness Division – Casey Delong

Men’s Physique Division – Diago Montenegro

Bikini Division- Maria Julia Lemos

Fitness Division – Derina Wilson

212 Division – Piotr Borecki

Women’s Physique Division – Tanya Chartrand

Figure Division – Jessica Rayes Padilla

Women’s Bodybuilding Division – Nadia Capotosto

