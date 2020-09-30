With this year’s Olympia set to be one like never before, athletes around the world are prepping to show off their best physiques yet come December. Hannah Ranfranz will be taking the stage at the Bikini Olympia for the first time this year, and prepping for one of the IFBB’s most popular divisions is no small feat.

We caught up with Ranfranz ahead of the 2020 show to find out what it’s like for those athletes suiting up for their Olympia debuts.

Here’s how she’s prepping for the 2020 Olympia and what she’s looking forward to as the show quickly approaches.

M&F: What are you most excited about now that you’ve qualified for your first Olympia?

Hannah Ranfranz: I am excited to let my heart shine on the biggest stage in the world with the women who I have looked up to since the beginning. I am ready to bring my personal best, have fun, and make memories that will last me a lifetime with my friends & family! I hope to inspire & touch as many hearts as possible!

How and when did you get into competing?

I grew up an athlete & had a love for health & fitness since I was 14. I pursued my Bachelor’s degree in Exercise & Health. Toward the end of college and after I graduated I was struggling with anxiety and depression. I became very thin. I knew I needed to put on weight, but wanted to do it in a healthy way. My body was burnt out from running half-marathons, so I decided to train for a competition to try something new, challenge myself, and learn and grow as a trainer! I immediately fell in love with the sport, and knew I would be doing it for a lifetime.

What do you love most about the sport?

Although we are competing against other people in this sport, my favorite part is it is ultimately me vs. me. No two human bodies are the same, and we are all unique in our own ways. It’s about striving to create the best version of yourself every single day! It’s a never ending journey, and the memories and friendships I have made along the way are priceless. This industry is truly a family full of love and support!

Have you had to change your training during quarantine? How have you been able to stay on track?

I am blessed to live in Florida, where I have the sunshine! I live in an area where I can exercise outdoors every day with my bands. I would attach my bands to trees or poles and get killer workouts in! Thankfully, our gyms were not closed for too long!

Favorite body part to train?

I love to train shoulders! It’s the area I need to grow the most!

Favorite exercise?

Arnold press!

Favorite cheat meal?

SWEETS! A warm cookie with frosting, ice cream, and whipped cream! Or a burger if I have to choose real food!

Who is your inspiration?

Everyone around me! My coach, my clients, my teammates, fellow competitors, my friends, and family! Everyone in my life inspires me to be the greatest version of myself each day!

If you weren’t a bikini athlete, what would you be doing?

I would still be in the gym every single day training hard and training clients! Health and fitness is my life!

What has been your biggest hurdle when it comes to preparing for the O?

I broke my wrist earlier this year rollerblading, but I was still able to attach bands and cables around my cast to do workouts, so it didn’t set me back too far!

Has there been one particular moment in Olympia history that made you realize you had to stand on this stage one day?

Each day I ask God to use me and to let his light shine through me. He continues to open doors, present opportunities, and bless me with success! I aspire to inspire all of those around me, and I know being on stage at the Olympia will allow me to positively affect many other people’s lives helping them create the best version of themselves inside and out.

