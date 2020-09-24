With the Olympia fast approaching, athletes around the world are preparing to hit the stage for bodybuilding’s biggest show. And come December, it’ll be time to show off the hard work they’ve put in. IFBB Pro League bikini competitor Lexus Redmond is one of them, and the 2020 Olympia will be her first appearance at the prestigious event.

After earning her pro card at the 2019 Amateur Olympia, Redmond is now ready to step on stage at the Bikini Olympia. We got a hold of the bikini pro to find out how she’s been training and what she looks forward to as the Olympia nears.

What are you most excited about now that you’ve qualified for your first Olympia?

I’m most excited about stepping on that stage to start my routine. Just thinking about the energy, especially with the new venue. Can’t wait to make more memories and friendship that I will cherish for a long time.

How and when did you get into competing?

I had saw my aunt compete at her first show in 2009. She looked so happy and confident up there. I was struggling with that as a kid and decided one day I would be up there on stage like her. Started working out seriously my first year in college and saw a flyer for a competition. Decided to do Best of West in October of 2016. I was hooked after that show.

What do you love most about the sport?

I love the growth that we experience as competitors. It’s not just physical, it’s mentally and emotional too. I’m a completely different person than I was four years ago because of the sport.

Have you had to change your training during quarantine? How have you been able to stay on track?

The quarantine did shut my gym and job down for 3 months. So everything had to change for my training. I got into the habit of getting up in the morning and walk/jog for 5 miles. As for my workouts, I turned my garage into a little gym. I had a barbell with plates, bands, and adjustable dumbbells. I had a couple shows in mind to help keep me focused and on track.

Favorite body part to train?

Shoulders

Favorite exercise?

Lateral dumbbell raises

Favorite cheat meal?

Sushi

Who is your inspiration?

When I first started, I looked up to Breena Martinez. From her amazing physique to her bubble posing. I still look up to her, but there are so many amazing women that inspire me now in the sport. Women like Hannah Ranfranz and Daraja Hill have been positive motivation in the past year or two.

If you weren’t a bikini athlete, what would you be doing?

I would like to say that I’d be working on starting or finishing up my PA schooling and internship.

What has been your biggest hurdle when it comes to preparing for the O?

Adding more size to my physique has been a hurdle for me. You get use to a certain look after doing this sport for so long. So to it can be hard to handle when you don’t look the way you expect yourself to look. Social media doesn’t help either. I eventually got comfortable with the uncomfortable because it’s the only way to improve.

Has there been one particular moment in Olympia history that made you realize you had to stand on this stage one day?

Two years ago when I went to the Olympia Expo for the first time I knew I wanted to be up there. It wasn’t until last last year, after winning my pro card at the Amateur Olympia that want turned into my number one goal.

Muscle & Fitness will continue to highlight Olympia rookies leading up to the show, so stay tuned for more "To the O We Go" profiles.