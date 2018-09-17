IFBB

Interview: 2018 Olympia Bikini Champion Angelica Teixeira

The two-time winner lets us know how she trained for a repeat victory.

Winning the Olympia Bikini crown once is hard enough—but repeating the very next year? That’s where the pressure comes in. Two-time champ Angelica Teixeira talked about the strategy that helped her win the 2018 Bikini title just one year after her initial victory in 2017. Check out the video above to learn more.

