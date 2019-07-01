The Best Fitness Apps for Your Specific Goals

My Macros +

Out of all the meal-tracking apps out there, My Macros+ is one of the most user-friendly. In addition to meal tracking, this app has water and body-weight tracking. MyMacros+ was created by a former bodybuilder, so it allows you to be as meticulous as necessary when it comes to tracking. It also allows you to change your macro goal each day and input macro goals in grams or percentages. My Macros+ has a library of over five million foods and barcode and nutrition-fact scanners. The best part of My Macros+ is that it is easily accessible, available on web, iPhone, iPad, Android, and Apple Watch. There is also a pro version of My Macros+ that provides more in-depth insights into your tracking.

Type: Meal Tracking Apps

Price: $2.99 one time fee or $1.99/month for the Pro version.

Website: https://getmymacros.com/