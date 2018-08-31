BIGGER the movie! HOLLYWOOD ACKNOWLEDGES THE GYM CULTURE

The film will have a theatrical release through Freestyle Releasing starting October 12

LOS ANGELES (August 28, 2018) - Freestyle Releasing has acquired U.S. theatrical distribution rights to Bee Holder Productions inspiring drama BIGGER, directed by George Gallo and starring Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard, Julianne Hough, Victoria Justice, Colton Haynes, Max Martini, Tom Arnold, Steve Guttenberg, Calum Von Moger, DJ Qualls, with Kevin Durand, and Robert Forster. It is the first scripted Hollywood film to chronicle the birth of a fitness movement that gave way to the world-changing bodybuilding and the fitness craze as we know it.

BIGGER tells the story of brothers Joe and Ben Weider who against all odds, launched a movement and created an empire. The George Gallo-directed film is scoring major authenticity points in the bodybuilding world with the inclusion of some of their very own. The coveted role of the young Arnold Schwarzenegger is played by bodybuilding champion Calum Von Moger, known for his striking resemblance of the man regarded as his sport's most influential champion. The role of Arnold's-rival, the late Sergio Oliva is played by his own son Sergio Oliva Jr, while Arash Rahbar, a rising star on today's bodybuilding scene, appears as 1970¹s muscle icon Frank Zane.

Longtime bodybuilding publisher and commentator Dan Solomon, a co-executive producer on the project, makes an appearance as the emcee of the 1970 Mr. Olympia contest, the event that first catapulted Schwarzenegger to the top of the bodybuilding world. Veteran bodybuilding hosts Bob Cicherillo and Tim Wilkins appear in the film as commentators, while physique cover model Steve Cook appears with the movie's leading lady Julianne Hough for a beach scene that will not be forgotten.

"There is far more to this film than one would ever expect, it¹s a rich and layered tale that is a true triumph of the spirit. It is also historic as it is the first mainstream scripted Hollywood film about a culture that simply cannot be ignored. Today the gym is as sacred as any temple of worship to its followers and its time that we acknowledge this!" said Jones. Gallo added, "It's the kind of film that shows that one can achieve anything if you believe in yourself enough and never take NO for an answer."

BIGGER will have its world premiere on September 13 in Las Vegas to coincide with the Mr. Olympia competition, a bodybuilding showcase that was created in 1965 by the Weider Brothers. BIGGER will be in theaters on October 12.

Freestyle Releasing is a full-service theatrical motion picture distribution company purchased in 2015 by Entertainment Studios, that specializes in representing independent companies, major studios, and mini-majors for the purpose of exhibiting their films in a first-class theatrical release. The founder and President of Freestyle Releasing, Mark Borde, is a high regarded and experienced motion picture veteran. The digital distribution unit of Freestyle Releasing, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. For more information, visit: www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv.

