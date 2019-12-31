Flex Wheeler Posts Update Taking First Steps With Prosthetic Leg

Legendary bodybuilder Flex Wheeler has taken his first steps since having the lower part of his right leg amputated back in October.

Members of the fitness community came out in droves to support Wheeler when news broke that he had to have an emergency surgery due to circulation issues that had become life-threatening. But as the 54-year-old bodybuilder said in a video taken shortly before his surgery, the operation was just the beginning of his fight.

Late last night, the four-time Arnold Classic champion updated fans with a photo on Instagram showing his first step with a prosthetic.

He received an outpouring of support on the post from all over the fitness community. After all, who wouldn't be inspired by his positivity and heart through such a difficult situation? Before he even got his prosthetic, Wheeler was already back in the gym working his right leg to prep for it.

We wish him good health and a speedy recovery, and we can't wait to see the progress he makes.