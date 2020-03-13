Grzegorz Zdziarski / Shutterstock

News

How Gyms Are Handling the Coronavirus Outbreak

Is your gym doing its part to keep you healthy and fit?

It’s no longer a joke: the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, has been called a pandemic by the World Health Organization. More than 1,600 people in the U.S. have contracted virus – which causes fevers, shortness of breath, and, in extreme cases, death – and close to 5,000 people worldwide have died as of publishing. 

Odds are some aspect of your life has been impacted by COVID-19, whether that’s your investment in the stock market, your favorite sports league postponing its season, or an event like the Arnold Sports Festival being canceled. 

Despite all that, most gyms have continued to remain open during the outbreak. After all, keeping the body healthy has been shown to improve your chances of warding off any virus or bacteria. In other words, if you don’t want to become then next coronavirus patient, make sure to hit chest and leg day regularly. 

While there aren’t any plans to close down any U.S.-based iron paradises, most have taken increased measures to ensure their patrons stay healthy and fit. And they’re right to do so. According to a report from the World Health Organization, coronavirus strains can live on stainless steel surfaces (think barbells and machine handles) for 72 hours and for 96 hours on glass.

Let’s face it, your local gym rat is disgusting even on a good day. There’s a very low chance they’re going around and wiping down their equipment before and after each use, but gyms are taking extra precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Here’s how some of the top fitness chains are responding to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Blink Fitness

Anticipating that some of its members might switch to at-home workouts, Blink Fitness opened its mobile app to all of its members through April 30 (it was previously only available to premium members). The app offers 500 on-demand classes, audio and video coaching, healthy recipes, and the ability to track your progress. 

Retro Fitness

In an email to its members, Retro Fitness said it’s requiring deep cleaning of its facilities no less than two times per day; the use of hospital-grade cleansers to fight the spread of germs; hourly checks to ensure hand cleansers, wipes, paper towels, and other cleaning materials are fully stocked; and that information on ways to reduce the spread of germs is clearly posted in all gyms.

Gold’s Gym

Adam Zeitfsiff, president and CEO of Gold’s Gym, has told various outlets that cleanliness is a top priority for the popular fitness franchise and that he encourages members to use hand sanitizer and wipe down equipment after each use. 

“In light of the current health concerns we are absolutely stepping up those efforts in each of our gyms and we will continue to watch the situation very closely,” Zeitsiff said in a statement to Fox News. “Should it worsen, we will take direction from public health officials and take whatever actions are required in order to protect our members, our team members and the general public.”

24 Hour Fitness

In a March 5th tweet, 24 Hour Fitness said it’s increased daily cleanings and disinfecting procedures at all of its locations. It will also offer sanitizers for hands and equipment. 

In response to the tweet, a user suggested the franchise stop its finger scanning procedure to slow down the spread of germs. The company replied that user can present their photo ID and check-in code at the front desk instead.

Crunch

The chain will be reducing fitness class sizes and types of classes at many of its locations, so call your home club to find out if you’ll be affected in any way. Meanwhile, there has been increased cleaning and disinfecting at many locations. 
It also recommends that its members take advantage of the workouts available on its free Crunch Live platform.

Oxygen Gym (Kuwait)

While no U.S. gyms have closed, the Middle East – which has been ravaged by the coronavirus – is a different story. Oxygen Gym in Kuwait, where 2019 Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry and viral sensation Larry Wheels have trained, recently announced it’s closing its door indefinitely. 

