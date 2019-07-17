Immersive Equipment Demos, Strength & Physique Competitions, Never Before Seen Education Featured at FIBO USA



FIBO USA 2019

MIAMI BEACH CONVENTION CENTER

EXHIBITS: OCTOBER 17-19 | EDUCATION: OCTOBER 16-20

Registration for the U.S. edition of FIBO—the largest interactive showcase of fitness, health and wellness industry innovation in the world—is now open. The event will take place October 16-20, 2019 at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, FL).

Backed by 34 years of iconic global events across Germany, China and South Africa, FIBO’s second annual US event will invite the bodybuilding and physique community to discover the game-changing people, products, and ideas transforming the health and fitness ecosystem today.

Additionally, on Saturday October 19, 2019, FIBO will host the National Physique Committee (NPC) Ultimate Grand Prix, the premiere amateur physique competition.

"The National Physique Committee (NPC) Ultimate Grand Prix is inviting some of the country's fiercest bodybuilding competitors to FIBO USA," says NPC promoter Serge Saric. "By collectively bringing together leading athletes, cutting edge performance and recovery solutions, and never-before-seen educational programming, our collaboration with FIBO USA will bring the future of the sport to life.”

The full 2019 roster of programming, expertly curated by the FIBO Education Committee, will include:

Strength, calisthenics, and functional fitness competitions from The American Strongman Corporation , Hyrox , National Physique Committee (NPC) , USA Powerlifting , and others to be announced

, , , , and others to be announced Ground-breaking technology and equipment demos by exhibitors like Aktiv , Keiser , MyZone , and Ziva

, , , and Industry summits and networking at the American Health and Fitness Forum (AHFF) and Fiercely Female by WIFA (The Women in Fitness Association)

and Continuing education credits from The National Association of Sports Medicine (NASM) , Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) , National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) and The American Council on Exercise (ACE)

, , and Workshops and presentations on every topic from the business of boxes to power fitness to yoga for athletic recovery

100+ workouts and instructor trainings from Alignment Essentials, Beachbody, Les Mills, Soulbody, YogaFit, Zumba, and more

The FIBO FitPass unlocks unlimited access to daily workouts, workshops and lectures for fitness professionals and enthusiasts alike. Every FIBO USA ticket includes fitness demonstrations, celebrity meet and greets, competitions, and unique special events and activations.

Passes to FIBO USA begin at just $15. Registration for the NPC Ultimate Grand Prixe costs $100. Register for both at fibousa.com.

For sponsorship inquiries, contact Robert McFarland rmcfarland@reedexpo.com. For media inquiries, contact Ally Schott ally@befunbully.com.

About FIBO

FIBO is the world's largest fitness, health and wellness event. FIBO brings together industry professionals and enthusiasts to celebrate the people, products and trends shaping the industry's future. Learn more at fibo-usa.com.