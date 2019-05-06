Top Fitness Companies Already Planning for Olympia Weekend

While much of the focus during Olympia Weekend will center on the chiseled physiques and world-class athletes set to invade Sin City in mid-September, in the middle of it all are the most influential brands in nutrition, supplementation, exercise equipment, and fitness apparel. The Olympia Fitness & Performance Expo is the gathering place for the fitness industry’s most celebrated companies. But don’t take my word for it — check out what some top CEOs have to say: Aaron Singerman, CEO of RedCon1, one of the supplement industry’s hottest brands, explains, “The Olympia helps create momentum for the entire year. It’s a perfect opportunity to connect with customers and distributors. Not to mention a valuable opportunity for many of our marketing and social media strategies.”

Aaron isn’t alone. Stacy Kaufman, CEO of Pro Tan, the company that ushered in the sunless tanning category, sent me this note: “This year will be our 15th year at the Olympia, and I can honestly say it’s crucial to our overall success. The prestige and the energy that surrounds the Olympia is hard to truly explain. You really have to be there to understand the power of the Olympia experience.”

As the business of health and fitness continues to grow, emerging brands are always seeking powerful and efficient ways to reach target customers, while positioning themselves among the leaders in their categories. The Olympia Expo has expanded to include brands from around the world and is the premier destination for innovative companies eager to capitalize on the numerous opportunities that surround the most prestigious fitness showcase event of the year.

For more information, including tickets, visit mrolympia.com before it’s too late.