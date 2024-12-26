Three-time Mr Olympia winner Frank Zane built one of the most beloved physique’s in the late 1970s, but in a recent social media post has explained once again why he feels that excessive bulking is ultimately unproductive. Here’s Zane’s advice for replicating his success.

“Bulking up means packing on a lot of body weight in a relatively brief period of time,” explained the man they called ‘The Chemist’ via a recent Instagram post. “Is this productive or are you wasting your time? My advice based on my own experience is don’t do it,” he advised.

Of course, Zane’s body of work harks back to a time when the Open division physique was more akin to the current Classic Division. He was one of few Open bodybuilders to achieve the type of success that he managed while weighing under 200 pounds, but despite these important points, Zane’s figure is still celebrated due to his granite-like muscles and stunning symmetry. It’s why he was able to compete and win against the likes of Mike Mentzer, Robby Robinson, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In recent times, however, the weight of Mr Olympia has continued to increase. The current champ, Samson Dauda weighs-in closer to 300 pounds. But while throwing down wildly excessive calories is traditionally practiced as a means of adding muscle, Zane suggests taking a different approach.

Why Frank Zane Thinks Bulking Is Wrong

Zane feels that the emphasis should be on adding quality muscle over excessive calories that will mostly likely become anything but muscle. “Quality muscle takes time to develop,” he explained. “It’s better to add not more than 5 pounds of solid muscle a year by training and eating right than to gain 30 or 40 pounds of surplus tissue, much of which is fat and water retention.”

When it comes to building a chiseled physique from quality muscle, few examples shine brighter than that of Frank Zane. “When you train down and lose the excess bulk you will most likely find yourself in the same place where you started, often a year later, a year wasted,” he concluded.

Zane’s approach to a less extreme bulking phase also means that the subsequent cut will be less dramatic, and according to resent scientific research, a more stable approach could be of huge benefit to a competing bodybuilder. Cutting too much, too fast can lead to weaknesses in the immune system and depleted energy levels, leading to a ‘sustained impairment in exercise performance.’.

