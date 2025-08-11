Jordan Hutchinson brought an unbeatable physique to the 2025 Tampa and Texas Pro events and is now readying for the biggest stage of them all, the Mr Olympia contest. In a recent Instagram post, the bodybuilder and coach shared one of his winning upper body workouts, upping the levels on his chest, shoulders, and triceps with this powerful push day training session.

Hutchinson first picked up the weights as a “skinny 17-year-old basketball player,” who just wanted to add some muscle to his frame. Now in his twenties, and with boulder shoulders and a seemingly bullet-proof chest, Hutchinson is in contention to win bodybuilding’s top prize this October in Las Vegas. So, he leaves no stone unturned with intense sessions in the gym that are designed to destroy his competition. To replicate his approach, aim for 8 to 12 reps in each set, working toward failure to pack on some serious mass.

Jordan Hutchinson’s Upper Body Workout

Chest

Cable Fly (warmup)

(warmup) Incline Smith Machine Press — 3 Sets

— 3 Sets Flat Hammer Strength Bench Press — 3 Sets

— 3 Sets Cable Fly — 3 Sets

Shoulders

Incline Bench Cross-Cable Side Laterals — 5 Sets

Triceps

Guillotine Press — 3 Sets

— 3 Sets Dip Machine — 3 Sets

— 3 Sets Triceps Pushdowns — 5 Sets

Jordan Hutchinson’s Upper Body Workout Breakdown

“Starting out, I like to warm the pecs up with a fly,” explained Hutchinson. With his muscles warm and the blood flow stimulated, the big man moves on. “First heavy compound is going to be an incline smith machine press.” The bodybuilder explained that he loves this particular exercise for the benefits that it brings to his upper pecs. “It’s probably my favorite movement,” he shared.

The man mountain then hones his upper body with the plate loaded Hammer Strength bench press. This is an iso lateral move, with separate weight on each arm, allowing for strength and muscle balance. “I love how this machine converges and contracts the pecs,” he explained. Hutchinson actually bookends the chest portion of his workout by finishing off with the move that he warmed up with, the cable fly. “Really driving a lot of blood into the chest,” he enthused. Moving on to the shoulders, Hutchinson then slays his side delts with some incline bench cross-cable side laterals, powering through five sets with little rest in order to exhaust those massive muscles.

“My favorite triceps exercise now is going to be the guillotine press,” says the 2025 Mr Olympia contender. “You’re flaring your elbows out, coming to your high chest. It’s like a close grip bench press, hybrid with a JM press,” he explained. Next is the drip machine. “Really, really taxing out the rest of the triceps and chest, and pushing hard here,” encouraged Hutchinson. “Last is going to be a triceps pushdown, with this close grip,” he concluded, rounding out his powerful push day. “Try this one out for yourself.”

