Lou Ferrigno's 10 Steps to a Killer Workout

Step 5: Cut (Some) Corners

With the exercise selected, success visualized, a rep target, and a partner goading him to reach that target, it’s time to go to work. The set begins. Ferrigno focused on strict form, but that didn’t necessarily mean a full range of motion. In part because of his long limbs, the ROM that worked best for him was sometimes shorter than full. If you look again at that Pumping Iron scene, you’ll notice he doesn’t lock out any of his overhead presses. The final push involves more triceps than delts and is the most difficult segment of the lift, so he’s able to use more weight and put more stress on his shoulders by not locking out. This may not have been significant to 5'5" Franco Columbu because the entire movement was relatively short for him. But to 6'5" Ferrigno it mattered.

“My goal is to always keep the tension on the targeted muscles,” Ferrigno stated. “That can be difficult in a compound exercise because more than one muscle is working. So there are times when I’ll avoid locking out or going too deep in order to make sure I put the maximum stress where I want it to be. I also want to avoid resting points. There’s no point during a set when I want to rest. I want to keep working and keep the tension on my muscles from the start to the finish.”