Newly minted IFBB Pro, Sam Sulek is back in the gym after a triumphant weekend and shared his first arm-day since taking the industry by storm at the 2025 Arnold.

In a video posted for his 4-million-plus YouTube followers, Sulek was in a reflective mood as he noted that watching the pro classic division show, won by Mike Sommerfeld, was a wake-up call that he would now need to up his game further as he leaves the amateur ranks. “I’ve got some gains to make,” he said, noting that his immediate game plan is to put some further size on. “If I were to describe my game plan, it only takes two words,” he revealed. “Get bigger.” On day one of this great new game plan, Sulek opened up with his arms. “I want bigger triceps because I want them to hang down lower in by front double (biceps poses),” he revealed. Here’s how his first arm session as an IFBB Pro went down.

Sam Sulek’s Arm Workout

Rope Pushdowns: x 3 Sets

Single Arm Machine Preacher Curls: x 3 Sets

Dual Cable Triceps Extensions: x 2 Sets

Seated Incline Cable Curls: x 2 Sets

Rope Pushdowns + Underhand Cable Pulldowns: x 3 Supersets

Sam Sulek’s Arm Workout Breadown

How does Sam Sulek build such huge arms? In order to stimulate muscle growth, Sulek will need to tear those muscle fibers so that they can build back bigger. To that end, he makes sure to hit hypertrophy with heavy reps, but there’s some serious total volume here too. To try it for yourself, aim for 8-12 reps in each set, working with a weight that you should be nearing (or hitting) failure with as you complete each set. Also notice how Sulek slows things down on both the rise and fall of the lift, concentrating on form to meet that mind-muscle connection, while further taxing his muscles with the increased time under tension that deliberate and controlled reps will bring.

Since this is an all over arm blaster for the biceps, triceps, and forearms, 1 to 2 of these sessions per week is enough, and make sure you pack on the protein to recover and replenish your muscles.

Also of note here is Sulek’s mentality. Rather than become conceited thanks to his meteoric ascension in the world of bodybuilding, the big man is going back to basics. “Anyone else his age would have been cocky as hell,” wrote one YouTube fan of the 23-year-old sensation. “Sam’s just, like, ‘welp, I got some work to do.’” And if you have some work to do, you could do a lot worse than making a start with this IFBB Pro approved workout.

