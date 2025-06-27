Everyone wants to talk about the Olympia like it’s some glittering pinnacle of human achievement. And in many ways, it certainly is. You get to that stage, and you’re among the best-built humans walking the earth. But no one wants to talk about what it does to your head. You think building 260 pounds of sliced granite is hard? Try doing it while your mind’s unraveling and all you’ve got to hold it together is chicken, rice, and self-loathing.

No Matter How Good You Are, the Odds Are You’ll Never Be Good Enough

The Olympia isn’t some Saturday-night local show where you strut around and your mom cheers you on. It’s war. You’re going up against the best guys in the world — guys who would sell their kidneys to win (some did and didn’t win). And the moment you decide to prep, the countdown starts. You’ve got 16 weeks, give or take, to get absolutely everything right — because coming up short and realizing there were stones left unturned is its own psychological hell.

And here’s the kicker: No matter what you do, no matter how hard you work, it’s never enough. You’re never lean enough. Never full enough. Never dry enough. There’s always someone harder, bigger, tighter. That messes with your head more than you think. You’re not chasing excellence — you’re chasing an illusion.

The judges don’t adhere to a specific criterion other than bigger, harder, leaner, drier, tighter, fuller. What else are they going to say? You’re too big and too lean? Listen up: That’s why we have Classic Physique. Men’s Open Bodybuilding is a freak show. And that’s how we like it. So, the idea of “enough” doesn’t technically exist. That’s a psychologically daunting obstacle when you consider the fact that the difference between the top five is a split hair.

Solitary Robotic Existence

Forget this inherently losing idea of “work/life balance.” Olympia prep is an all-consuming, appropriately selfish, solitary, 24/7 grind that replaces life with execution. Your sole existence is based on relentlessly executing on numerous unrelenting fronts. Every meal is weighed. Every cardio session is timed. Every workout is a war with yourself. Going out is limited to the gym, the grocery store, and the tanning bed. You don’t relax — any moment relaxing is a moment not spent posing, tanning, getting deep tissue massages, refining and practicing your routine, working social media, and whatever else you can think of. It’s not a particularly happy existence. You can smile on stage.

And while everyone around you is living their lives — going to birthdays and barbecues and holiday meals — you’re on your sixth meal of orange roughy and broccoli and your fifth hour of thinking about peanut butter on top of frozen yogurt. You’re tired, hungry, irritable, and alone. You are among but a dozen or so guys around the world with whom you could commiserate — if only you had the energy.

Bodybuilders Are the Kings of Self-Loathing

Here’s the ironic part: The better you look, the worse you feel. Everyone’s patting you on the back, but all you can see are your flaws. You’re comparing your current look to your last peak, to last year’s champ, to some freak who just posted a death-face selfie from his hotel room in Vegas.

You’ve been critically staring at yourself for so long, you don’t know what you look like anymore. When another person looks at you, they see you — the entire person. When you look at you, all ou see are specific areas that represent a flaw or a weakness. You question everything. “Are my glutes in?” “Am I flat?” “Did I miss my peak?” That sounds as body dysmorphic as anorexia, and it’s as common backstage at the Olympia as rice cakes and Pro Tan.

Then There’s the Next Day…

You think getting to the Olympia is hard? The day after could be held in a morgue. The show’s over. The adrenaline wears off. The diet’s done. You literally went from constant movement to absolutely nothing to do. You look like a god and feel like roadkill. Then there’s the rebound. One burger turns into two pizzas, a chile relleno burrito, six tacos, and a dozen chicken wings. You step on the scale and it breaks. Unless it was a controversial decision that kept you off the podium, in a day or two you’ll be old news — and notably bloated. Unless you work your social media, you’ll float away until it’s time to get back in the saddle.

This is the part no one imagines anyone preps for — the fall. You’ve spent four months walking a razor’s edge, and suddenly there’s no edge. There’s nothing. Nothing immediate, anyway. You have hormones to deal with, physical and emotional burnout — all of which contribute to crippling self-doubt. Because you left no stone unturned, riiiiiight? Relaxing is still not a possibility. It might not be until you retire.

Mind Is Stronger Than Muscle

At the Olympia level, everyone’s big. Everyone’s strong. Everyone’s diced, vascular, striated, and hard. But not everyone can shoot the mental game. Not everyone can live in their own head and come out without cracks. That’s the separator. That’s what Arnold was so good at. Remember in Pumping Iron? He was talking about Ferrigno. Arnold said, “…I will spend with him just one night. In the morning he will be ready to lose. I will talk him into it.”

You can’t do this if your mind’s soft. You’ll fold. You’ll second-guess. You’ll screw up your peak or snap at your girl or ghost your coach.

That’s why the best in the game train their minds just like their bodies. They don’t just grind — they recover, they focus, they detach when they need to. Some of them even go to therapy — yeah, therapy. Because when your entire identity is built on how freaky you look for one night under hot lights, it’s entirely possible to one day poke your head up and scream, “WTF am I doing??!!”

Bottom Line

If you think prepping for the Olympia is just about food and training, you have barely scratched the surface. You have to be ready to live in your own head for months on end and not go crazy. You have to suffer quietly, obsess quietly, lose your mind quietly and still eat all your meals on time.

The body might get you on stage, but the mind is what keeps you from falling apart. Simply stated, competing in the Olympia is hard. Really hard. On a scale of one to 10 it’s a 15. If it was easy everyone would look like Mr. Olympia. But only one man in the world does. That ought to tell you something.