As Nascar rolls into its 75th season, there is still no event that comes close to matching the excitement of the Daytona 500. Over 100,000 will gather at Daytona International Speedway this Sunday for the 65th running of the race as the Cup Series season kicks off.

Austin Dillon won the 60th running of the race in 2018 and is coming off a second-place finish in the Clash at the Coliseum. Even with being in his 10th full-time Cup Series season, there is still no excitement that can match the race billed as the Super Bowl of stock-car racing.

The two-time Nascar champ talked M&F through some of his personal must-haves for Daytona.

Nascar Racer Austin Dillon race car gear and essentials
Austin Dillon
Fire suit, Helmet, Racing shoes

Austin Dillon race car uniform
Austin Dillon

I can’t go to Daytona without my racing gear! These things keep me safe when I’m in the car.

Coca-Cola

Bottle of coca cola
Austin Dillon

I’m a proud member of the Coca-Cola racing family, and enjoy Coke products both at the track and at home.

Buy Coca-Cola: $1.59 at Amazon

Carolina Cowboys hat

I’m the general manager of the Carolina Cowboys, a professional bull riding team in the new PBR Team Series. I’m always repping them with Carolina Cowboys gear when I’m at the track.

Pickleball and pickleball paddle

Austin Dillon Pickleball paddle
Austin Dillon

I took up pickleball recently, and it’s become one of my favorite things to do away from the track. We setup some courts at our race shop and play in a league several times a week. When we’re in Daytona I’ll definitely find a court to play on.

Buy Bantam EX-L Paddle: $99 from PickleballCentral

Buy CORE Outdoor Pickleballs (3-pack): $11 from PickleballCentral

Dude Wipes

Racing can be sweaty. Just think of all of the hours we spend in a hot car on a hot summer day. Dude Wipes keep me fresh between showers even on the hottest days.

Buy Dude Wipes six-pack: $28 from Dude Products

Healthy Snacks

My race day meal is pretty healthy—grilled chicken, rice, avocado and vegetables. We don’t have a lot of down time during the race season, so I always try to stock up on healthy snacks that are easy to grab between meals.

Buy Kar’s Gluten-Free Sweet and Salty Trail Mix (30-pack): $12.32 at Walmart

Costa Del Mar Sunglasses

My Costas serve me well, whether I’m at the track or just enjoying the outdoors in my free time.

Fishing rod

There’s plenty of water in Florida, and when my family and I want to de-stress, there’s nothing better than getting out on the water. I get all of my equipment from Bass Pro Shops.

Follow Austin on Instagram @austindillon3

Watch Austin at the DAYTONA 500 this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX

