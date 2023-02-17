As Nascar rolls into its 75th season, there is still no event that comes close to matching the excitement of the Daytona 500. Over 100,000 will gather at Daytona International Speedway this Sunday for the 65th running of the race as the Cup Series season kicks off.

Austin Dillon won the 60th running of the race in 2018 and is coming off a second-place finish in the Clash at the Coliseum. Even with being in his 10th full-time Cup Series season, there is still no excitement that can match the race billed as the Super Bowl of stock-car racing.

The two-time Nascar champ talked M&F through some of his personal must-haves for Daytona.

Fire suit, Helmet, Racing shoes

I can’t go to Daytona without my racing gear! These things keep me safe when I’m in the car.

Coca-Cola

I’m a proud member of the Coca-Cola racing family, and enjoy Coke products both at the track and at home.

Carolina Cowboys hat

I’m the general manager of the Carolina Cowboys, a professional bull riding team in the new PBR Team Series. I’m always repping them with Carolina Cowboys gear when I’m at the track.

Pickleball and pickleball paddle

I took up pickleball recently, and it’s become one of my favorite things to do away from the track. We setup some courts at our race shop and play in a league several times a week. When we’re in Daytona I’ll definitely find a court to play on.

Dude Wipes

Racing can be sweaty. Just think of all of the hours we spend in a hot car on a hot summer day. Dude Wipes keep me fresh between showers even on the hottest days.

Healthy Snacks

My race day meal is pretty healthy—grilled chicken, rice, avocado and vegetables. We don’t have a lot of down time during the race season, so I always try to stock up on healthy snacks that are easy to grab between meals.

Costa Del Mar Sunglasses

My Costas serve me well, whether I’m at the track or just enjoying the outdoors in my free time.

Fishing rod

There’s plenty of water in Florida, and when my family and I want to de-stress, there’s nothing better than getting out on the water. I get all of my equipment from Bass Pro Shops.

