What We're Wearing to the Gym in February 2018

The cold-weather essentials we'll be rocking all month long.

When you're clangin' and bangin' through the dead of winter, it's common for the monotony to erode your discipline.

It's hard to stay focused on your fitness goals—to stay motivated to the grind

But if there's one thing we've learned over the years, it's that kickass gear can make a world of a difference. 

Whether it's a pair of tights that can amplify your mind-muscle connection or a sharp-looking jacket that makes gym-to-play transitions more seamless, gear can brighten your workout resolve. Here are five pieces the editors of Muscle & Fitness are wearing in February 2018.

1. Versa Hoodie VX by Vans

Vans just launched this hoodie, and it's already one of my favorites. It's mainly touted for its weather-resistant finish—it shrugs off a drizzle when I'm running in Central Park—but I especially like it for its warm insulation. It's the rare sweatshirt I'll wear to the boxing gym, on a run, and around town. — Declan O'Kelly, digital director ($94.50, vans.com)

2. Bomber Jacket by Lululemon x Roden Gray

On those rogue, slightly warmer-than-normal February days, I prefer a coat that trades out some polar insulation for a little more street style—like this bomber jacket from the Lululemon x Roden Gray collaboration. It's surprisingly warm, but still retains that classic bomber silhouette. Factor in some modern conveniences like magnetic pocket closures and a Mandarin collar, and this is a jacket you'll want to wear as temperatures veer toward t-shirt weather. It's that sharp. — Michael Rodio, senior editor ($498, lululemon.com)

3. Elite MCS Compression Tights by 2XU

2xu's Elite MCS Compression Tights will support every squat, jerk, and deadlift. Their specialty muscle-containment stamping is supposed to prevent muscles, tendons, and fascia from being jolted during explosive movements, but they still have plenty of stretch to keep you unencumbered. One note for the guys out there with tree-trunk legs like mine: You'll probably want to size up a bit, because the compression on these tights is no joke. — M.R. ($119.95, 2xu.com)

4. Progressive x Ultralight socks by CEP

These socks are anatomical—there's a right sock and a left sock—and actually rated for medical-grade compression, which sets CEP apart from the competition. And while they're designed for long-distance running (CEP's specialty), I use them for one purpose: deadlift day, when I want some extra shin coverage. — M.R. ($60, cepcompression.com)

5. Men's Long Sleeve Tech T-Shirt by C9 Champion

You don't have to drop a couple Benjamins to get quality performancewear. C9 Champion's Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee can keep you cool and dry when you start revving up the intensity. The quick-dry fabric hugs your arms and chest a bit to accentuate your definition without squeezing the crap out of your muscles. — Brittany Smith, senior associate editor ($14.99, target.com)

