What We're Wearing to the Gym in February 2018

When you're clangin' and bangin' through the dead of winter, it's common for the monotony to erode your discipline.

It's hard to stay focused on your fitness goals—to stay motivated to the grind.

But if there's one thing we've learned over the years, it's that kickass gear can make a world of a difference.

Whether it's a pair of tights that can amplify your mind-muscle connection or a sharp-looking jacket that makes gym-to-play transitions more seamless, gear can brighten your workout resolve. Here are five pieces the editors of Muscle & Fitness are wearing in February 2018.