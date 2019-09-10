@angelicaht/Instagram

Angelica Teixeira is Putting in Work on Instagram

The reigning Bikini Olympia Champ shares how she's working for a three-peat.

The days of working out at the gym as a "guy thing" are long over. We know that women can lift iron just as well as men—even better in some cases. This is especially true of the female competitors preparing to step on the Mr. Olympia stage very soon.

Case in point: two-time and reigning Bikini Olympia Champion, Angelica Teixeira. Already at the top of her division, Teixeira is on the verge of being in some rarified air. If she wins the Bikini Olympia competition this year, it will be her third straight title. Regardless of the division, not many people in the IFBB Pro League can say they won three straight Olympia titles.

Clearly, she leaves nothing on the gym floor and makes sure each rep is calculated and performed with intensity. Her 308,000-plus Instagram followers will verify this, and you can see some of her posts here for yourself.

@angelicaht/Instagram

Leg day is important in all aspects of fitness, and lunges are great to hit everything. They’re one of Teixeira’s strongest areas, so you should pay attention.

@angelicaht/Instagram

The back is important, too, which is why she’s doing these lat pulldowns. Width and detail in the upper body matters.

@angelicaht/Instagram

Another part of her back training is one-arm cable rows. There is constant tension on cable exercises and going one side at a time helps her with balance and symmetry.

@angelicaht/Instagram

If you’re not doing Nordic hamstring curls, you should be. They work very well for the back of the thighs. Pay attention to her execution: No unnecessary momentum, and she isn’t just dropping. She lowers herself under control.

@angelicaht/Instagram

Curls for the girls! Look at her focus here throughout this set. She’s focusing on nothing but her biceps right now.

@angelicaht/Instagram

It may not be the traditional version, but her unique twist to the squat just may be the reason why her quads are considered among the best.

@angelicaht/Instagram

Is she doing cardio or training legs? Let’s compromise and say she's doing both.

@angelicaht/Instagram

The athletes in her division have to focus on a V-taper, which means well-developed shoulders. She pays attention to detail on everything including the rear delts as demonstrated here.

@angelicaht/Instagram

Good thing she had people there pushing her because she went all out on this high intensity cardio effort.

@angelicaht/Instagram

Here is the champ in action onstage. She shows why she's the top athlete in her division while posing in the Asia Grand Prix.

