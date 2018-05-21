Daily Workouts Helped This Blogger Through Postpartum Depression

Fitness blogger Kelsey Wells has more than a million followers on Instagram, and a quick look at her feed will tell you why. Wells' many followers can always count on her to provide some motivation—whether it's an abs selfie, an empowering quote, or one of her many workout videos. She's fit, she's confident, and her story is more relateable than you might expect at first glance.
Wells is open about her personal fitness journey and often shares her past struggles with followers. In a recent post, she addressed a common struggle that many women go through after childbirth: postpartum depression.
The photo on the left was almost exactly four years ago. Four years ago this week, I went to a post-partum Dr. checkup and broke down in tears as I filled out the survey to assess mental health and post-partum depression/anxiety. I knew I was not ok. As we discussed treatment options, I was told regular exercise MIGHT help. . So it was four years ago this very week that my fitness journey began, out of desperation. Desperation to help myself cope mentally and desperation to again recognize my body in the mirror. I did not have a healthy mindset then. There was nothing wrong with my body but everything wrong with how I viewed it and treated it. . I stopped and started many times before finally committing to prioritizing daily exercise NO MATTER WHAT, and the ways my life began to change were nothing short of incredible. FAR before I saw any physical changes in the mirror, I started to FEEL them. I slowly began to gain confidence and appreciation for my body and manage my anxiety in a holistic and healthy way. Simply, the more I cared for my body, the more I began to love myself and believe it was worth caring for. . I empowered myself through fitness and happened to find my greatest passion in doing so. I now only look back at the girl on the left with gratitude, because those small consistent efforts to exercise and eat well were SO HARD back then. I “failed” a lot. But I never gave up and the longer I pressed forward the easier it became. I had NO idea where life would take me or where my efforts would lead. But four years of hard work, consistency, and finally believing in and being true to myself later, I am who I am and where I today. I am immensely grateful for my struggles and every part of my journey and YOU SHOULD BE TOO. . Live healthy. Take care of yourself. Be true to yourself. Only you can change your life. No one can do it for you, but NO ONE can stop you. . www.kelseywells.com/app . #pwr #pwrprogram #kelseywellspwr
Four years later, Wells credits her dedication to daily exercise with helping her through her postpartum depression and anxiety. And after starting and stopping multiple times, she found that fitness had become her greatest passion.
"The more I cared for my body, the more I began to love myself and believe it was worth caring for," she wrote. Despite her past "failures" at sticking to a consistent fitness routine, she never gave up, and her lifestyle changes prove that anyone can follow suit.
Now, Wells has her own workout programs, called PWR, that include post-pregnancy routines as well as her tips and tricks to getting fit at your own pace.
