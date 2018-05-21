Daily Workouts Helped This Blogger Through Postpartum Depression

Fitness blogger Kelsey Wells has more than a million followers on Instagram, and a quick look at her feed will tell you why. Wells' many followers can always count on her to provide some motivation—whether it's an abs selfie, an empowering quote, or one of her many workout videos. She's fit, she's confident, and her story is more relateable than you might expect at first glance.

Wells is open about her personal fitness journey and often shares her past struggles with followers. In a recent post, she addressed a common struggle that many women go through after childbirth: postpartum depression.

"The photo on the left was almost exactly four years ago," Wells wrote in the caption, "Four years ago this week, I went to a post-partum Dr. checkup and broke down in tears as I filled out the survey to assess mental health and post-partum depression/anxiety. I knew I was not ok. As we discussed treatment options, I was told regular exercise MIGHT help."

Four years later, Wells credits her dedication to daily exercise with helping her through her postpartum depression and anxiety. And after starting and stopping multiple times, she found that fitness had become her greatest passion.

"The more I cared for my body, the more I began to love myself and believe it was worth caring for," she wrote. Despite her past "failures" at sticking to a consistent fitness routine, she never gave up, and her lifestyle changes prove that anyone can follow suit.

Now, Wells has her own workout programs, called PWR, that include post-pregnancy routines as well as her tips and tricks to getting fit at your own pace.

Follow Wells on Instagram at @kelseywells for some #fitspiration.