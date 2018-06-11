Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Fed His Girlfriend While She Breastfed. Then He Crushed a Monster Legs Workout.

It's no secret that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the busiest guys in Hollywood right now. He's constantly traveling, filming, and pumping iron. But Johnson took to Instagram on Sunday to prove that no matter how busy he is, he can make time to take care of his family.

In a series of Instagram posts, Johnson shared snippets from what appeared to be a pretty hectic day.

To start, he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian hopped on a flight with their daughters Tiana and Jasmine.

It was still all work for Johnson, who presumably has no shortage of business to take care of, considering his affinity for juggling multiple projects at all times.

But the highlight of the Rock's family-day storytelling was a snap of himself going into full superhero dad mode and feeding Hashian her dinner as she breastfed one-month-old Tiana.

"Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner," Johnson wrote. "My pleasure. So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things."

The posts made Johnson's priorities crystal clear, especially because he made it a point to "get all his girls settled in" before he hit the gym to crush a killer legs workout. Remember: Family comes first, gains come later. Positive comments poured in on the post, with fans praising Johnson as a great father and partner.

Johnson later shared the day's workout, and it was no joke. With three giant sets of four moves, it'd have anyone dropping in the "well-placed cuss words" that got Johnson through the routine. Check it out below.

Follow The Rock on Instagram at @therock.

As for that "vision board" reference to Gal Gadot? The actress is set to star alongside Johnson in Red Notice, a new original movie concept written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who collaborated with Johnson on Skyscraper, Variety reported Monday. The movie seems like another action-comedy tentpole for the ultra-bankable movie star—and with Gadot attached, Red Notice is bound to be a hot ticket when it debuts in 2020.