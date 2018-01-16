Nina Agdal Was Body-shamed by a Magazine, and She's Not Letting it Slide

Nina Agdal is a force to be reckoned with in the modeling world. The Danish model is just 25, but she's already worked for the likes of Victoria's Secret and posed for several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues. She's also appeared in fashion editorials for Elle, Vogue Mexico, Cosmopolitan, and CR Fashion Book. Needless to say, she's got talent.

But she recently took to Instagram to reveal that she was body-shamed by a magazine. According to Agdal's post, the publication sent an "unapologetic" email to her agent saying that it had scrapped an already-shot feature of Agdal because it "didn't reflect well on her talent" and "did not fit their market". What's more, the magazine's email claimed that Agdal's portfolio was misleading and that she didn't fit into the sample-size wardrobe (an allegation which Agdal says is false).

Her post was nothing short of inspirational, and the fact that someone who looks like Agdal was body-shamed says a lot about the scrutiny that models deal with on a regular basis.

"Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane," the model wrote in the caption. She wrote that she knows she isn't built like a typical runway model, but that she's proud of her more athletic build and healthy curves. And, honestly, who wouldn't be? Agdal is superfit and absolutely stunning.

The model followed her post up with a video thanking her followers for their support and positive comments. She said she's "overwhelmed" with the support she's gotten.

"I'm going to support all of you, and I'm going to do the best I can to speak up about this and to make a change, because enough is enough," she said.

Enough is definitely enough, and it's about time the fashion industry comes around and embraces models who prioritize fitness rather than trying to maintain a stick-thin figure.

Follow Agdal on Instagram at @ninaagdal.