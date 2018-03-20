RyanJLane / Getty

Features

3 Essential Pieces of Gear for Beginner Powerlifters

What to get if you want to get started with powerlifting.

by
RyanJLane / Getty
View Gallery (3)

Learning a new sport is exciting—from nailing the technique to noticing improvements in your overall strength, there's plenty to look forward to. When it comes to powerlifting, you're also guaranteed to learn plenty about the imperfections in your squat, deadlift, and bench press form.

On top of learning pro tips to make your lifts more efficient, you'll probably learn that you're also lacking in the gear department. Sure, you've got leggings galore and enough sports bras to warrant dedicating multiple drawers to their storage, but do you have the right shoes and accessories? 

Click through this gallery to learn the essentials that a powerlifter needs to maximize her efforts in the gym and stay injury-free.

3 Essential Pieces of Gear for Beginner Powerlifters
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 3
close
1 of 3
Courtesy Image
1. Lifting Shoes

It’s crucial to have perfect form when powerlifting to avoid injury. The Adidas Powerlift 3.1 features an elevated heel to help support and power you through heavy squats and deadlifts and provides added security with a midfoot strap.

($90; adidas.com)

2 of 3
Courtesy Image
2. Weight Belt

Using a belt during lifts will give you added support and lessen the stress put on your spine. The star- studded Schiek Model 2004 Lifting Belt features a contoured design, so it’s comfortable and easy to slip on and off.

($50; schiek.com)

3 of 3
Courtesy Image
3. Wrist Wraps

Wraps help relieve some of the pressure put on your wrists during intense lifts. Unlike other bulky options, the Unbroken Designs Wrist Wraps are thin and flexible, without sacrificing the stability you need.

($25; unbrokendesigns.com)

Topics:
Comments