4 Inspiring Women Who Battled Chronic Illness With Fitness

4. Stephanie Laska

Battled: Obesity, abdominal tumors

“I have always struggled with obesity and being overweight my entire life,” says Laska. “I was in a lot of denial.” However, Laska considered herself healthy because her cholesterol and blood sugar were normal. But she hit bottom when her weight topped out at nearly 300 pounds. She was also having migraines and thyroid issues. “And I ended up getting tumors in my lower abdomen related to my hormones and the estrogen imbalance due to my weight; at the time I had no idea about this condition.”

At 289 pounds, she made the commitment to change her perspective and her choices. She started walking, slowly at first, and then began running short distances and then lifting weights. She puts her weight loss at about 10 pounds a month, or a total of 140 pounds lost over 11⁄2 years by sheer will, clean eating, and countless runs, including marathon training.

But in October 2016, one of the tumors started creating an issue with her menstruation and caused lower­back pain. “I finally got an MRI, X­-ray, and a ton of other tests, and I freaked out when I was diagnosed with a 10­-centimeter tumor in my lower abdomen. I was sent for emergency surgery, and I had to have eight organs removed.

“I was told I couldn’t run, lift weights, or do yoga for 16 weeks. That terrified me. I’d already struggled with obesity and started to see success, so it was so scary to have those tools taken away from me.”

In spring 2017, PowerBar sent out a call on social media looking for 17 everyday athletes to be part of its Clean Start Team and get a prized invitation to run the TCS New York City Marathon. Laska was chosen after she wrote to them and told her story—from the denial to every small triumph. “The challenge helped me focus on what I could do. So I walked. I made a big chart to document my walking and put it on my fridge for my family to see. And it was kind of embarrassing to see ‘0.5 miles’ or ‘two times around the block.’ But even having my family be able to see it was good accountability.”

Modifying her goals was a challenge: “I’d run multiple marathons before surgery—not fast, but still enough to be proud of myself. So the day the doctor said I was released and ready to exercise again, I ran and walked a marathon the next day. It felt great to be back in my outfit, costume, and running shoes. There were times I cried, times I was holding my abdomen, but it was a start. The PowerBar Challenge was great for my self­-esteem: It’s one thing to let your family know and another thing to publicly acknowledge it, sign up for the TCS NYC Marathon, and be on the PowerBar website. Plus, I had a support system even though surgery set me back.

“The biggest key for me has been to develop a healthy routine rather than relying on willpower—this is key as I’m approaching my 10th marathon. If you can commit to a routine, you can accomplish anything. I run five days a week; three days a week I also do weightlifting or yoga; and I have two days of rest.”

As for nutrition: PowerBar Simple Fruit Energy packs and the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Clean Whey Protein Bar are her faves. “I’m really committed to high­-protein, high­-veggie, low­-carb eating. I’ve reduced or eliminated sugary foods and high­starch carbs. I use carbs before a big run, but I avoid fast­burning carbs like corn syrups.”

Running the NYC Marathon was an amazing feeling for Laska. And she outruns her past with every step forward she takes. “If I can help anyone avoid being uncomfortable in their skin and live that life I lived, I will do what it takes,” she says. “Because I now know there is a better way.”