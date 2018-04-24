Hoxton / Chris Ryan / Getty

4 Simple Keys to a Successful At-Home Skin Peel

Get the most out of your at-home peel with these simple guidelines.

Facials can cost a fortune, and most of us don’t have the appetite for medi-spas or cosmetic surgery. Luckily, a new at-home spa craze promises anti-aging benefits at a budget-friendly cost.

With so many options out there, you can target your needs with certain ingredients. “I highly recommend keeping it simple,” says Ildi Pekar, an esthetician at Ildi Pekar Skin Care in New York City. Look for lactic acid for pigmentation problems; salicylic acid for acne and/or oily skin; glycolic acid for hyperpigmentation and texture; and vitamin C and enzyme peels for sensitive skin.

Some at-home peels are designed for daily use, but that varies based on the peel, your skin type, and other skin products you may be using. “I recommend starting one to two times per week and not more than three times per week,” says Sejal Shah, M.D., founder of SmarterSkin Dermatology in New York. “If you have more sensitive skin, start once per week and gradually increase as tolerated.” Read the directions, since they vary from product to product.

Follow these tips to ensure your at-home peel goes as planned.

1. Prep First

Always cleanse thoroughly before applying a peel to allow for maximum penetration. Remove makeup and wash your face, avoiding physical scrubs or washcloths, which might be too harsh, as well as excessively hot water, which can create redness.

2. Read Up

Each peel has its own instructions, so read the specific guidelines and follow them accordingly.

3. Swipe On

Apply the peel with broad strokes across the forehead, down the cheeks, down the nose, and across the chin. Don’t forget the neck and décolleté. If you’re using a prepackaged or presoaked pad, swipe the pads on the face anywhere from two times up to until the pad is dry. Depending on the peel and its ingredients, the peel may or may not need to be rinsed off after applying.

4. Follow Through

After using your peel, apply a powerful serum and top with a hydrating moisturizer. If used in the morning, be sure to apply sunscreen, since some at-home peels can leave you more sensitive to sunlight.

