4 Simple Keys to a Successful At-Home Skin Peel

Facials can cost a fortune, and most of us don’t have the appetite for medi-spas or cosmetic surgery. Luckily, a new at-home spa craze promises anti-aging benefits at a budget-friendly cost.

With so many options out there, you can target your needs with certain ingredients. “I highly recommend keeping it simple,” says Ildi Pekar, an esthetician at Ildi Pekar Skin Care in New York City. Look for lactic acid for pigmentation problems; salicylic acid for acne and/or oily skin; glycolic acid for hyperpigmentation and texture; and vitamin C and enzyme peels for sensitive skin.

Some at-home peels are designed for daily use, but that varies based on the peel, your skin type, and other skin products you may be using. “I recommend starting one to two times per week and not more than three times per week,” says Sejal Shah, M.D., founder of SmarterSkin Dermatology in New York. “If you have more sensitive skin, start once per week and gradually increase as tolerated.” Read the directions, since they vary from product to product.

Follow these tips to ensure your at-home peel goes as planned.