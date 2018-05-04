Courtesy Image

Features

6 Must-Have Duffel Bags and Backpacks: Spring 2018

Haul more stuff—to the gym, on vacation, or anywhere life takes you—with these diesel duffels and backpacks we love.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
Courtesy Image
View Gallery (6)

Whether you're heading to the gym, the office, or off to a last-minute weekend destination, you've got stuff to bring along. Carrying a backpack or duffel to stow your belongings is a no-brainer, but they come in many shapes and sizes that can make it tough to determine which is the one for you. Luckily, we've rounded up some of our faves, each with our take on the bag's features.

Click through to check out spring's most convenient duffles and backpacks. 

6 Must-Have Duffel Bags and Backpacks: Spring 2018
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 6
close
1 of 6
Courtesy Image
1. Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 45L

You can put one more thing in there, for sure! Incredibly strong yet crazy-light bomber polyester ripstop is a signature Patagonia fabric pick because it’s built tough. You’re not going to worry about things inside getting wet, either, thanks to the weather-resistant outer. From a backpack, the arm straps snap together to make it into a duffel. And the durable du el stu s into its own pocket for easy-peasy storage. Go ahead and paint the town red.

Get it at patagonia.com.

2 of 6
Courtesy Image
2. Oakley Holbrook 20L LX Herringbone

The LX is both a 15-inch laptop backpack and a gym bag, with a ripstop construction that won’t fray on you. Padded back and removable sternum strap ensure comfort when you’re carrying heavy loads. Faux leather is actually durable, too, so you get the downtown look and feel with the quality to back it up. This herringbone beauty is your roadie companion with a streamlined profile that oozes chicness.

Get it at oakley.com.

3 of 6
Courtesy Image
3. 174Hudson Pannier Backpack

This casual, cool gem has a secret. It’s no ordinary backpack. It won’t give you wings to dodge traffic on your morning commute, but it does transform from a backpack into a bicycle bag easily and quickly with its 2Wheel Gear pannier clasp hidden beneath the back area, just above where the straps tuck in. What that means for you is that you can bike to work with all the essentials without getting a sweaty back. It also gives you more mobility as you ride, even if you’re carrying a heavier load. Front and side secure pockets make room for essentials and keep water bottles or an umbrella easily accessible.

Get it at 174hudson.com.

4 of 6
Courtesy Image
4. Eagle Creek Global Companion 40L

Surprise! You’re going on vacation, and you can’t wait to pack. The Global Companion takes space saving to a whole new level of convenience by designing a backpack that folds open like a book into a full-on soft-shell suitcase. Thinking of taking a crazy amount of stuff? We won’t tell. And with the built-in, gender-specific suspension, you won’t be able to tell, either, because the weight will be well-distributed. With a padded 17-inch laptop sleeve, lockable zippers, compression straps, water bottle storage, pockets galore, shoe-stow area, and abrasion- and weather-resistant exterior, this bag is no joke—but the amount it fits will have you giggling with glee.

Get it at eaglecreek.com.

5 of 6
Courtesy Image
5. Dakine Split Adventure 38L

Engineered for the superorganized (or aspiring) among us, this backpack meets soft suitcase is one to fall for. A streamlined pro le doesn’t reveal its secret, which is that it can haul more items than you probably should take—but who’s counting? An ergonomic foam back panel means that traveling is now less of a pain in the neck, literally, even if you have a ton of stu  to bring along. TSA-compliant 15-inch padded laptop sleeve, fleece-lined iPad and sunglasses sleeve, plus a large front pocket and large main compartment with shoe storage add oodles of convenience.

Get it at dakine.com.

6 of 6
Courtesy Image
6. Herschel Supply Studio Collection Little America

This classic mountaineering silhouette is everywhere thanks to Herschel. This doesn’t just look good, though. Its durable, water-resistant poly-coat fabric stands up to the elements. Plus, the padded and fleece-lined 15-inch laptop sleeve, internal media pocket with headphone port, and magnetic closures add convenience, while contoured shoulder straps provide comfort.

Get it at herschelsupply.com.

Topics:
Comments