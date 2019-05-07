9 Spring Skincare Essentials for a Glowing Complexion

Before taking your workouts outdoors this spring, you’ll need to take the proper skincare precautions. To keep your skin from breaking out, you’ll want the right cleanser, and to avoid chafing, opt for a moisturizer designed for sweat. More important, you should get protection from bugs and harsh sunrays. According to the CDC, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., so finding the right sunscreen is key. Here are some skincare must-haves for outdoor workouts.