9 Spring Skincare Essentials for a Glowing Complexion

Here’s what to wear to protect yourself from rashes, bugs, and the sun during your springtime workouts.

Before taking your workouts outdoors this spring, you’ll need to take the proper skincare precautions. To keep your skin from breaking out, you’ll want the right cleanser, and to avoid chafing, opt for a moisturizer designed for sweat. More important, you should get protection from bugs and harsh sunrays. According to the CDC, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., so finding the right sunscreen is key. Here are some skincare must-haves for outdoor workouts.

Way of Will
Way of Will Natural Deodorant Spray

This natural deodorant promises to keep you fresh. It’s made with bergamot essential oil, elemi essential oil, and aloe vera, while being free of aluminum and parabens. Get it here for $13.

Hampton Sun
Hampton Sun Luxe Sport Lip Balm (SPF 30)

Prevent a sunburned smile with a lip balm of SPF 30 or higher that keeps your lips hydrated for hours. We like that this sport variety has pomegranate, aloe vera, grapefruit, cucumber, and green tea to soothe and protect. Get it here for $12.

ASSOS
ASSOS Chamois Creme

This cream can prevent chafing between your thighs and other sensitive areas if you’re running or cycling. Apply to any area that’s likely to rub together to avoid discomfort or irritation that threatens to derail your workout. Get it here for $19.

Repel
Repel Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent

The Environmental Working Group suggests oil of lemon eucalyptus as a more natural form of repellent. This version contains 30 percent. Apply to skin and clothing before heading out. Get it here for $5.

MyChelle Dermaceuticals
MyChelle Clear Skin Cranberry Cleanser

This cleanser is perfect for oily and blemish-prone skin because it exfoliates while clearing pores and helps restore your skin’s balance and moisture. It’s free of harmful chemicals as well as artificial fragrances and colors. Get it here for $16.

First Aid Beauty
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Pure Mineral Moisturizer Broad Spectrum (SPF 40)

Nourish your skin with this noncomedogenic moisturizer that combines physical UV blockers, zinc, and titanium oxide to protect your skin without clogging pores. Get it here for $30.

Secret
Secret Clinical Strength Smooth Solid Women's Antiperspirant / Deodorant

This stick is for serious sweaters who have trouble keeping stinky smells at bay. Apply it both pre- and post-workout or whenever you need next-level protection. Get it here for for $8.

La Bella Donna
La Bella Donna LBD Sun Mineral Powder (SPF 50)

Hate applying liquid sunscreen? This pure mineral translucent, sweat-proof powder provides all-day sun protection from UVA/ UVB infrared rays. It also doesn’t irritate sensitive skin. Get it here for $38.

Yuni Beauty Brand
Yuni Shower Sheets

For wiping off grime in a jiffy, we like these large eco-friendly body wipes that can get the job done with one sheet. Each is enriched with aloe vera and antioxidants, leaving you feeling fresh and clean and smelling subtly of citrus. Get it here for $15.

