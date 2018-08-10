The Best Women's Fitness Camps of Summer 2018

LIV Ladies Allride Mountain Biking

Make your weekend-warrior moment really count by hopping on the saddle for a two-day (or six-day, for Italy) women’s mountain-biking (MTB) clinic. More than 40% of the clientele here are newbies to the sport, so don’t worry if you are, too—and more than 80% are in their 30s, 40s, or 50s. Founders Lindsey Richter (a pro mountain biker and owner of Ladies AllRide, LLC) and Meredith Brandt (owner of Grit Clinics, LLC) are on a mission to inspire confidence outdoors while gripping the handlebars of a mountain bike. You’ll learn to dig deep, to focus on where you want to go (not where you don’t), and to trust yourself—and the bike.

From the outset you’ll be grouped with women at a similar riding level, so you’re riding safely. Then you’ll start tackling skills appropriate to your group. You’ll break for lunch, ride trails in the afternoon to put what you learned into action, and then end with optional mini workshops like tire changing, body positioning, and nutrition. You’ll edge past your perceived limits and babe- bond like nothing else with fellow female riders because this MTB clinic is just that fun.

Don’t worry about bringing a bike—there are sweet top-of-the-line Liv MTB bikes to demo while here, or you can rent one at a local bike shop. You’ll be guided by the best in the business to learn bike-anatomy basics and how to tune it up like a pro, and you’ll learn new riding techniques to tackle tougher obstacles. You can ask all the questions you want because the camp’s sole mission is to help you nail every trail feature, whether you’re a total beginner (“Um, where are the brakes?”) or advanced (“Where is the next berm?”). The company offers 10 events in epic locations across the U.S. and one in Italy.

Across the U.S.: $385

San Viglio Di Marebbe, Italy: $2,195

ladiesallride.com