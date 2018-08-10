The Best Women's Fitness Camps of Summer 2018

Zap Fitness Adult Running Vacation
Tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Reebok-sponsored Zap Fitness Adult Running Vacations will make a runner out of you. For one weekend or week, Zap Fitness guides you along the local winding trails, lakes, and high school tracks to form the backdrop for a transformative training experience for your fitness.
You’ll learn everything from pre- and post-run stretching techniques to complementary strength-training exercises to, of course, nitty-gritty running techniques (from gait and pace to arm placement and foot strike). On one run you’ll be recorded so that world-class coaches can evaluate your technique and offer crystal clear pointers that’ll help you improve. Plus, you’ll get nutrition coaching on fueling your fitness. The relaxed atmosphere belies the serious training you’ll get here at this nonprofit camp. When they’re not training you, the coaches are training elite postcollegiate runners, many of whom are Olympic-level athletes.
If your cardio day always looks the same, don’t miss this opportunity to feel better while logging miles and to sprint faster at shorter distances. A little Zap Fitness coaching and lot of practice are all you need.
Run, exercise, take a dip in the ice bath (or hot tub, if that’s more your vibe), gaze at the stars by the fire, and get to know yourself as a runner. Besides unparalleled coaching, the price also includes comfy lodging and three delicious, fit-fuel meals a day. Upcoming camps: Outdoor Adventure Weekend, June 27–July 1; Bear Week, July 8–13; Blue Ridge Running Vacation, July 16–21; Marathon Week, Aug. 5–10; and Half Marathon & Marathon Weekend, Sept. 13–16.
Lenoir, NC: $750, weekend; $1,050, week; various dates
zapfitness.com