Smoking May Increase Risk of Exercise-Related Injury, Study Finds

We know you’re too smart to smoke—but you might have friends or family members who still can’t quit. Tell them that in addition to everything else, smoking can increase their likelihood of getting injured during exercise.

Researchers found that among military personnel, musculoskeletal injuries were 23% higher for female trainees who smoked. (Male trainees who smoked had a 31% higher risk of injury than nonsmokers.) It’s not just a matter of being out of shape—smoking is known to affect muscles and bones through delayed healing and decreased bone strength.